Home » Investing Articles » A high-dividend stock I’d buy in August!

A high-dividend stock I’d buy in August!

I’m searching for the best high-dividend stocks to add to my shares portfolio. Here’s one I think could yield huge returns for many years ahead.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet

Image source: Getty Images

I’m looking to add more income stocks with high dividends to my investment portfolio following 2022’s market volatility.

It’s my belief that the dividend yields of many UK shares are too good to miss. The sinking stock market has sent yields across the London Stock Exchange through the roof.

However, I need to consider carefully where to invest my money as the global economy stalls. Worsening conditions could derail the dividend forecasts of many income stocks.

These are difficult times for investors. As the head of BlackRock Larry Fink recently commented:

the first half of 2022 brought an investment environment that we have not seen in decades. Investors are simultaneously navigating high inflation, rising rates and the worst start to the year for both stocks and bonds in half a century, with global equity and fixed income indexes down 20% and 10% respectively.”

A high-dividend stock to buy

With this in mind let’s take a look at residential lettings business Residential Secure Income REIT (LSE: REIT).

Right now the business carries a healthy 5% forward dividend yield. It’s a reading that is more than double the 2% yield on offer from industry rival Grainger, for instance, and much higher than the 3.5% average that FTSE 100 shares currently boast.

The residential rentals market is one of safest places that I can park my cash right now. Spending on accommodation is something almost all of us will continue doing even as economic conditions worsen. As a consequence, profits at companies like Residential Secure Income should remain quite stable.

Furthermore, with rents soaring in the UK, I can expect to make a decent return on my money if I invest it the right way. Estate agency Hamptons believes tenants will pay £63bn worth of rent in 2022, a new all-time high. This is almost double the £32.1bn paid out in 2009.

Residential Secure Income’s earnings prospects could take a hit if it fails to secure decent acquisitions in the coming years. But the rate at which rents are tipped to keep soaring fills me with confidence.

Rocketing rents

Rents in the UK have surged due to a combination of falling homes supply and rocketing demand. And the need for private rented homes looks set to keep surging due to demographic changes, a positive signal for landlords.

Analysts at Capital Economics for instance believe the key 15-to-24-year-old population will grow by around 866,000 (or 11%) by 2030.

Residential Secure Income REIT then looks in great shape to deliver solid long-term profits growth. And this is good news for income investors as its status as a real estate investment trust requires it to pay nine-tenths of yearly earnings out by way of dividends.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £5 a day? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

For a few pounds a day, our writer thinks he can set up passive income streams that could pay him…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Five FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to hold

| Christopher Ruane

Looking years ahead, what shares would our writer want in his portfolio -- and should he buy now? Here are…

Read more »

fire isolated over black background
Investing Articles

When will the FTSE 100 be on fire again?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 is in positive territory over the past year -- but the growth has hardly been explosive. Christopher…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend shares I’m buying to hold through volatile times!

| Finlay Blair

These two UK dividend shares offer high sustainable yields. That is why I'm turning to them to boost my passive…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Dividend forecasts make me want to buy these bank shares today

| Alan Oscroft

Despite the gloomy economic outlook, banking sector dividend forecasts are looking strong. And first-half updates will be with us soon.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 cheap growth shares to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

I see plenty of cheap-looking growth shares out there right now. They all come with their own risks, but I…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: Lloyds, Shell, Unilever

| John Choong

Earnings releases are a key moment for stock prices. So, here's what to expect from three big FTSE firms reporting…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Could buying Rolls-Royce shares double my money?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares are soaring in value right now. If I buy the FTSE 100 firm today could I potentially double…

Read more »