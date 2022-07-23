Home » Investing Articles » Could Royal Mail shares double my money in a year?

Could Royal Mail shares double my money in a year?

Royal Mail shares have slumped this year as a range of difficulties have emerged. But should I buy the business now in the hope of a recovery?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has been a disaster for the Royal Mail (LSE: RMG) share price. After starting the year above 500p per share, it’s crumbled and is now trading around 290p.

Royal Mail shares have dived on concerns over the economic recovery and more internal issues at the FTSE 100 firm. Yet research suggests that City brokers are optimistic that Royal Mail’s share price will surge from current levels.

Share price tipped to surge!

A dozen analyst forecasts compiled by the Financial Times yields a median price target of 392.5p per share for the next 12 months. That’s up 35% from current levels.

The most pessimistic forecast suggests a 12-month target of 205p for Royal Mail’s share price. But one broker believes the courier will trade at 605p within a year. That’s up 108% from recent levels and would allow me to double my money if I invested today.

But, of course, there’s only one broker saying so and forecasts are never guaranteed.

Revenues slump

So what’s gone wrong for Royal Mail shares in 2022? Well, the business hasn’t been helped by e-commerce growth returning to more normal levels following the end of pandemic lockdowns. This has caused parcels traffic at the firm to decline from the highs seen during the height of Covid-19.

It has also suffered as the cost-of-living crisis has worsened. The courier’s operations are highly sensitive to broader economic conditions and inflation is hitting demand for its services.

Financials this week showed group revenues down 5.1% in the three months to June, with sales at its UK letter and parcel division collapsing 11.5%.

Royal Mail said that the latter decline was due to “weakening retail trends, lower [coronavirus] test kit volumes and a return to structural decline in letters”.

Cost problems

Unfortunately the company’s woes stretch beyond its slumping bottom line too. Its inflexible cost base failed to adjust to these lower volumes. And further disappointment from its long-running cost reduction programme emerged in the quarter too.

Royal Mail’s UK division thus slumped to an adjusted operating loss of £92m.

The problem of soaring inflation is also causing colossal staff-related issues for the firm. The company is at loggerheads with the Communication Workers Union over pay and this week almost 98% of members voted for industrial action.

The business will either have to hike its labour costs or endure staff walkouts later this year.

GLS remains robust

However, it’s not all bad. The outlook is much brighter for its General Logistics Systems (GLS) overseas parcel division which delivered a £94m operating profit in the first quarter.

In fact, the business has announced plans to rename itself International Distributions Services to reflect the growing importance of GLS to the group. The division has expanded rapidly across North America and Europe in recent times.

The verdict

Right now, Royal Mail shares offers terrific all-round value. It trades on a forward P/E ratio of 7.6 times and boasts a 7% dividend yield.

But the business faces a multitude of problems that have resulted in that cheap share price. And I think they could plague Royal Mail and its share price over the long term.

So I’d rather buy other UK shares to try and double my money during the market recovery.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Is 30 too late to start investing?

| Christopher Ruane

Is it too late to start investing at the age of 30? Our writer's answer is an emphatic no --…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Are my Lloyds shares a bargain buy or value trap?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After I bought Lloyds shares last month, they kept falling for a fortnight. Do they still stack up as a…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks to buy (including an 11.2% dividend yield!)

| Royston Wild

I'm looking to boost my passive income by buying some top dividend stocks. I think these two income stocks are…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Why these 2 FTSE 100 stocks could be bargains

| Roland Head

These FTSE 100 stocks offer great value and dividend income for patient investors, Roland Head believes.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting Bitcoin and aiming to make a million following Warren Buffett’s strategy

| Kevin Godbold

Here's how I'm investing the Warren Buffett way and aiming for a million without buying alternative assets such as Bitcoin.  

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy before the market recovers

| Paul Summers

The long-term outlook is positive for these two penny stocks, thinks Paul Summers.

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

The Tesla share price is rising! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

Its Q2 results bumped up the Tesla share price this week. However, our writer explains why he's still not sure…

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy BP shares for the big dividend?

| Royston Wild

BP shares have slumped in value as concerns over oil demand have grown. Is now the time for me to…

Read more »