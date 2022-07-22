Home » Investing Articles » I bought Royal Mail shares. They went up. Do I buy more?

I bought Royal Mail shares. They went up. Do I buy more?

I bought Royal Mail shares in late June. They immediately dived another 6%. However, they have since rebounded, so would I buy more at current prices?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

In May, I wrote 39 articles for this website, my new monthly record for 2020-22. However, so far this month, I have written only nine pieces (10, including this one). The reason for my recent slowdown is I’ve been researching lots of stocks before buying new shares. Fool rules prohibit me from writing about stocks I’ve bought for a few days, which is why I haven’t mentioned Royal Mail (LSE: RMG) shares for a while.

I bought Royal Mail shares. They promptly fell, of course

Early this month, I urged my wife to buy some Royal Mail shares for our family portfolio. This she did and, somewhat predictably, the shares immediately nosedived. This pattern — buying just before price falls — has happened to me so often in 35 years of investing. Even so, it’s still disappointing to ‘press the button’, only to discover we’re losing money within days.

We invested in the stock of the 506-year-old provider of universal postal services at an all-in price (including stamp duty and transaction fees) of 273.2p a share on 29 June. The very next day, they promptly fell to an intra-day low of 257.43p, down almost 5.8% within 24 hours. (Honestly, this sort of move happens to me all the time when I decide to buy shares.)

The shares then bounced back

Twenty years ago, this sort of instant one-day loss — only on paper, admittedly — would have made me grumpy. However, age has somewhat mellowed me, so these days I just shrug. That’s because long experience has taught me that I’m not buying stocks to trade short-term upticks (or downticks). I aim to buy into companies whose current share prices — in my view — undervalue their future profits, earnings, and cash flows during my time of ownership. And I believe this to be the case for Royal Mail shares.

Here are Royal Mail’s current financials, based on the share price of 291.2p, as I write:

Share price291.2p
52-week high536.8p
52-week low257.43p
12-month change-45.3%
Market value£2.8bn
Price-to-earnings ratio4.7
Earnings yield21.1%
Dividend yield5.7%
Dividend cover3.7

As you can see, Royal Mail shares are a long way from their 52-week high above 535p. Indeed, they’ve almost halved in value over the past 12 months. And that’s partly why I bought them just over three weeks ago, simply because they looked too cheap to me.

However, the above table includes trailing (backward-looking) figures — and I fully expect the group’s earnings to decline in 2022-23. After all, Royal Mail workers have already voted to strike over pay demands and this industrial action could escalate. Also, the chairman has threatened to break up the firm into two entities, with the UK postal service and GLS (the highly profitable global parcels service) parting company.

What’s more, I keep worrying about red-hot inflation (soaring consumer prices), rising interest rates, a global economic slowdown or recession, and the war for Ukraine. Any one of these might put investors off buying shares, no matter how cheap they seem on paper. But Royal Mail’s dividend yield of 5.7% a year is just too tempting for me to ignore. And for the record, I would happily buy more shares today!

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Royal Mail shares. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 home improvement stock?

| Jabran Khan

Could this FTSE 250 home improvement business be a good stock to buy currently? Jabran Khan investigates and weighs up…

Read more »

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Investing Articles

Is the Pets at Home share price a bargain or one to avoid?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool takes a closer look at the Pets at Home share price and weighs up whether he should add…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Snap shares fall 23%! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

Snap shares extended losses on Friday morning with the share price tanking in pre-market trading. Should this Fool buy?

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Up 9%, are Rolls-Royce shares finally changing course?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With signs of a recovery growing stronger and exciting new deals, this Fool looks at Rolls-Royce shares in detail.

Read more »

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d jump on the next stock market crash to try and retire early

| Christopher Ruane

While many investors fear the next stock market crash, our writer doesn't. Here he explains how he'd use it to…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett-style shares I’d buy as market volatility continues!

| Royston Wild

Following the lead of billionaire investor Warren Buffett could materially boost my own wealth. Here are two shares I've bought…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’m buying before the FTSE recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

With a lack of high-potential growth shares, the combined FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 haven't been that well-loved by investors.…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are Dunelm shares a solid investment?

| John Choong

Given its steady growth and decent dividend, would Dunelm shares be a solid investment for me after its most recent…

Read more »