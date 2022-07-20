Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this penny share with its 7% dividend yield?

Should I buy this penny share with its 7% dividend yield?

This Fool looks at a penny share with an excellent track record as well as an enticing yield that would boost his passive income stream.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors are reluctant to buy small caps due to the higher risk that can come from them often having fewer financial resources and lower profiles. This is not the case for all of them, however. One penny share I’m considering adding to my holdings is Bakkavor (LSE:BAKK). Should I buy the shares?

Fresh food

As a quick introduction, Bakkavor is a fresh food manufacturing business. It prepares, packages, and sells freshly-prepared foods like salads, desserts, and pizzas and sells these to major supermarkets including UK giants such as Tesco, and Sainsbury’s. It has operations here in the UK, as well as growing presence in China and the US.

A penny share is one that trades for less than £1. So what’s happening with Bakkavor shares currently? Well, as I write, the shares are trading for 84p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 131p, which is a 35% decline over a 12-month period.

Risks to note

Recent macroeconomic headwinds such as soaring inflation, the rising cost of materials, and a global supply chain crisis, could impact Bakkavor negatively. Operations and sales could be affected by the supply chain issues. And rising costs could eat into profit margins which could affect returns and any dividends paid to shareholders.

Bakkavor has some high profile contracts, especially here in the UK, as noted above. A loss of one of these contracts could be catastrophic for the business. This is because at present, 90% of Bakkavor’s revenue is derived from its UK operations. If this were to happen, performance and returns could be seriously affected.

Why I’d buy this penny share

So to the positives. Firstly, Bakkavor operates in a high-growth sector with defensive capabilities too. The ready-to-go food market has grown exponentially in recent years. I believe this is due to the busy lifestyles we tend to lead these days. With restrictions linked to the pandemic seemingly behind us, this growth should continue. The defensive aspect of Bakkavor derives from food, especially easy to access, convenience food, being an essential staple for all consumers.

Next, Bakkavor shares would boost my passive income stream with an enticing dividend yield of just over 7%. The FTSE 100 average is 3%-4%. A penny share with such a high dividend yield is uncommon, in my opinion.

So what about Bakkavor’s share price value? Well, the shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just nine. A general rule of thumb is that a ratio below 15 could mean shares are trading for bargain levels.

Finally, Bakkavor’s performance track record is impressive too. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Looking back, I can see it has grown revenue for three out of the past four fiscal years, with 2020 being the exception due to the pandemic. Profit levels have also increased year on year for the past four years.

Overall, I believe Bakkavor could be a great penny share to add to my holdings. The shares look cheap and offer a juicy dividend yield that is underpinned by excellent performance in recent times. In fact, its 2021 performance surpassed pre-pandemic levels. This tells me that the business could continue its impressive growth trajectory in the future. I would buy Bakkavor shares for my holdings.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

Here’s how I would aim to build a second income by investing £100 a week in dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks investing regularly in dividend shares could help him build a second income. Here he explains the details…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are in hyper innovation mode! Should I buy?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce just announced a flurry of exciting news. Should I buy the shares while the firm has so many developments…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I’ve bought these 6 cheap stocks for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

After recent price falls, I bought these six cheap UK stocks for their bumper dividend yields. But which of these…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

1 of my best shares to buy now boosts my passive income and has defensive traits!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan looks closer at one of his best shares to buy that pays a consistent dividend and operates in…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m preparing for the stock market recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market recovery is coming, it's just a matter of when. So here's how I'm preparing my portfolio for…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA isn’t looking pretty! Here’s what I’m doing next

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a great vehicle for investing. However, mine isn't doing too well this year. Here's…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Aviva shares now yield over 7%. Should I load up?

| Christopher Ruane

Aviva shares now offer a dividend yield of over 7%. Is that enough to tempt Christopher Ruane to add the…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Down a third! Should I buy this 9%+ yielding investment trust?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks into an investment trust with a yield of over 9% that has seen its share price tumble.…

Read more »