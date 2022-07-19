Home » Investing Articles » A bargain FTSE stock that I think has bottomed out!

A bargain FTSE stock that I think has bottomed out!

This FTSE housebuilder has been on a downward track over the past year. However, I think it’s finally bottomed out, and to me, it looks a bargain buy.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

Crest Nicholson (LSE:CRST) is a FTSE 250 stock that has endured a prolonged period of volatility. The housebuilder’s share price plummeted just days after Theresa May called an election in 2017 and failed to win a big majority — I remember this well.

The last two years have been particularly volatile too. The stock now trades near its pandemic-era low.

So, let’s take a look at what’s been impacting the share price, and why I think it looks like a good buy right now.

What’s behind the share price volatility?

Crest Nicholson ran into trouble before the pandemic. In 2019, it blamed Brexit uncertainties for putting off buyers and “breeding unease“. But the developer, which primarily operates in the south of England, was already being impacted by a sluggish London property market.

With the share price plummeting, it embarked on a restructuring programme that saw the planned opening of its South East division shelved. The central London office was also closed.

Despite a booming property market in 2021 and so far in 2022, like other housebuilders, it has seen its share price tank again. Pressures include concerns about inflation, higher interest rates and the cost of recladding thousands of properties as part of the government’s fire safety pledge.

Crest Nicholson said it would set aside a further £120m to fund recladding operations after signing the pledge.

Performance and valuation

In June, it raised its full-year outlook, despite swinging to an interim loss due to the fire safety pledge, and said it expected to counter cost inflation with higher selling prices.

Completions rose to 1,096, from 1,017 year-on-year, while forward sales secured as of June 10 stood at £814.9m from £692m the year before.

The company said it expected full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be £135m-£140m, compared with £45.9m a year before. Crest put the cost of recladding at £105m during the first half of the year.

The firm has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5, which is above some in the industry, but still looks very cheap compared to the market as a whole. Crest is arguably on a more upward curve than its peers following a restructuring period.

Prospects

The housing sector is facing some uncertainty right now. Higher rates should be weighing on demand for housing, but it’s not quite happening yet. Although there are some signs that the housing market is cooling.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors recently said that 27% of housing market professionals were noting a fall in interest from potential house buyers.

But it’s clearly not as bad as some investors anticipated. And for me, that makes now a good time to buy Crest Nicholson.

The share price is near its 52-week low and I’m bullish on long-term demand for property. As such, I think the current 252p share price represents a good entry point for me.

I actually already own Crest Nicholson shares, but at that price I’d buy more.

James Fox owns shares in Crest Nicholson. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

3 top income stocks to buy now

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods presents three of his favourite income stocks at the moment, and how he aims to gain an income…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here’s my 5 point action plan

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a selection of key points that he's focused on implementing for a stock market crash.

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

3 ‘no-brainer’ growth stocks to buy before the market recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market hasn't done well over the past six months. But it's also an opportunity to buy. Here are…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

The Aston Martin share price has jumped! Should I be buying?

| Charlie Keough

Since its float in 2018, the Aston Martin share price has dived. However, could this jump signal an opportunity for…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 using the Warren Buffett method

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is a billionaire investor who's made millions for his Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. Here's how I try to learn…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Are Taylor Wimpey shares a buy at £1.20?

| John Choong

The Taylor Wimpey share price has been on a downward trajectory this year. So, could now be a buying opportunity…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

How I became Jeff Bezos’ landlord using my Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Mark Tovey

Excerpt: Using my Stocks & Shares ISA, I invested in the UK’s biggest warehousing provider, which rents out 78 football…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Can these FTSE 100 stocks keep winning for the rest of 2022?

| Paul Summers

Not all FTSE 100 stocks have struggled in 2022 so far. But can a winning streak keep going?

Read more »