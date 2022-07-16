Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £10,000 using the Warren Buffett method

Here’s how I’d invest £10,000 using the Warren Buffett method

Using these investing principles from the Warren Buffett method, our writer explains how he would invest £10,000 in a portfolio of shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

The famous investor Warren Buffett has spent many decades building his wealth, by patiently investing in carefully chosen shares. I think some of the lessons from that approach can help me invest today. Here is how I would use the Warren Buffett method if I wanted to invest £10,000 today.

Forget quick returns

First, I would adopt the same mindset Buffett does, which is that of a long-term investor. I would forget any ideas about getting rich quick, or doubling my money in a short space of time.

Instead, I would ask myself what sorts of businesses I thought might be worth owning a decade from now. Then, like Buffett, I would look to see whether shares in such businesses were trading at an attractive price today.

Spread the £10,000

Even Buffett makes big investing mistakes sometimes. On occasions, an unexpected set of events can mean a company that previously performed very well no longer does. That helps explain why Buffett diversifies his investments across a range of businesses.

I would do the same. £10,000 is enough for me to invest £2,000 in each of five different companies, for example.

The Warren Buffett method emphasises future profitability

Buffett tends to buy shares in companies that have a track record of profitability. That can help show that a business model is proven.

But in deciding whether to buy a share, Buffett’s primary focus is not on past profits but on the potential for future ones. He looks for an industry that is likely to see strong demand in future. For example, ongoing demand for financial services helps explain why he has bought shares in Bank of America and Citigroup.

He then tries to pick firms that have a competitive advantage. Such an advantage can give a company pricing power, helping it make profits in future. An example of such a competitive advantage is a transportation infrastructure that would be hard or impossible to copy from scratch. That helps explain why Buffett is attracted to companies like BNSF Railway.

How to value shares

But to make profits, the Warren Buffett method does not only involve looking at a company’s business model. It also considers the price at which the shares are selling. If they do not offer attractive value, they may not be a rewarding investment even if the company does well.

I would do the same when investing £10,000. Not only would I try to find appealing businesses, I would buy shares in them only when I felt the price was attractive. Shares in promising companies can be popular, so it may be years in some cases before I felt they were available to purchase at an attractive price. I would not rush to buy them but instead always take a patient approach. Buffett has got rich by buying great shares – at the right time.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I own these popular buy-and-hold shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Looking down a list of popular buy-and-hold shares from the first half of the year, one name caught our writer's…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

I bought Lloyds shares. They fell. Should I buy more?

| Cliff D'Arcy

For the first time in 14 years, I bought Lloyds shares last month. They promptly fell even further. Did I…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy to target a lifelong income

| Roland Head

These FTSE 250 shares are market leaders with impressive dividend credentials, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 income stocks to buy (including a 14.4% dividend yield!)

| Royston Wild

I think these three big-yielding income stocks are top buys following recent share price weakness. Here's why I'd buy them…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

I’m doing this as a NEW market crash looms!

| Royston Wild

The threat of a new market crash is rising as the economic landscape deteriorates. This is how I plan to…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

7 of the best shares to buy now for the recovery

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon the recovery has already started for many stocks and that's why I just loaded up with some of…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

Here’s the Aviva dividend forecast through to 2024

| Roland Head

Is the Aviva dividend safe and will it continue to rise? Roland Head looks at the latest City estimates for…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

3 steps to earning £300 in monthly passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he'd begin generating a monthly passive income by investing in the stock market.

Read more »