Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds Bank shares: here’s the dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

Lloyds Bank shares: here’s the dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

Lloyds is expected to pay out some big dividends in the years ahead. Here’s a look at the divi forecasts for 2022 and 2023.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

In recent years, Lloyds Bank (LSE: LLOY) has rewarded its shareholders with some nice dividends. Last year, for example, the bank paid out 2p per share, which translates to a yield of about 4.8% at the current share price.

Here, I’m going to look at current dividend forecasts for Lloyds for 2022 and 2023. I’ll also explain whether I’d buy Lloyds shares for my portfolio today.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Lloyds’ dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

After paying out that 2p per share last year, Lloyds is expected to increase its distribution this year and next. According to data from Refinitiv, City analysts currently expect Lloyds to pay out 2.32p for 2022 and 2.59p for 2023. At the current share price, these forecasts equate to yields of 5.5% and 6.2%.

These figures indicate that Lloyds could potentially be a bit of a cash cow for investors in the years ahead. In the current low-interest-rate environment, in which most savings accounts only pay interest of 1-2%, these higher dividend yields are certainly attractive.

However, it’s important to understand that the figures for 2022 and 2023 are just estimates. And estimates can be way off the mark at times. This has certainly been the case with Lloyds shares in recent years. On several occasions over the last five years, payouts have come in well below analysts’ forecasts. So the actual dividend payments could be lower than this.

Would I buy Lloyds shares today?

As for whether I’d buy Lloyds shares today, I’m not convinced the stock offers a good risk/reward proposition at the moment. Sure, the dividend yield here is attractive. And the valuation looks attractive too. Right now, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 6.5, which is very low.

What concerns me though is that the UK could be heading into a recession. According to a recent Bloomberg survey, economists believe there’s a near-50% chance the UK will see a recession in the next 12 months.

In recessions, bank stocks typically underperform because loan defaults rise and profits fall. So there could be share price weakness ahead here. It’s worth noting that the Bank of England recently warned UK banks to brace for an ‘economic storm’, saying the outlook for the UK had deteriorated significantly.

Another major concern for me is disruptive innovation within the UK banking industry in the years ahead. Recently, a lot of new players have come into the market including Revolut, Monzo, Marcus, and Chase. And we can expect to see many more. These kinds of new entrants could potentially capture market share from traditional banks such as Lloyds and impact profitability. To remain competitive, Lloyds is going to have to spend money to innovate.

Better stocks to buy

Given these risks, I’m going to leave Lloyds shares on my watchlist for now. All things considered, I think there are safer dividend stocks to buy in the current environment.

Like some of these…

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

Why Fresnillo is one of the best UK shares to buy now

| Andrew Mackie

Hunting for outstanding UK shares to buy, Andrew Mackie believes that Fresnillo is undervalued relative to its prospects.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Royal Mail shares are down 48%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Falling delivery demand and rising inflation are weighing on Royal Mail shares’ valuation. Dylan Hood wonders whether now is the…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Is it finally time to buy easyJet shares, down 51%?

| Andrew Woods

With easyJet shares trading at very low levels, Andrew Woods wonders whether the relaxation of travel restrictions will lead to…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I’m already investing for the stock market recovery!

| Royston Wild

I'm already taking steps to make big returns from the eventual stock market recovery. Here's how planning early can help…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Down 30%+! A falling FTSE 250 stock that looks dirt-cheap today

| Royston Wild

Choppiness on the London Stock Exchange has created a brilliant dip-buying environment for investors. Here's a fallen FTSE 250 share…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Paul Summers

Nowhere near retirement, but not a spring chicken, Paul Summers explains where he'd invest his Stocks and Shares ISA allowance…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 simple steps for a lifetime of passive income

| Paul Summers

This Fool explains how holding dividend-paying shares could be the key to generating long-term passive income.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 ways I’m using Warren Buffett’s methods to build wealth

| Royston Wild

Following a handful of legendary investors is a better way to make money than following the herd. Here are three…

Read more »