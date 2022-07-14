Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE growth stocks to buy before the next bull run!

2 FTSE growth stocks to buy before the next bull run!

Share prices are pretty depressed right now, but I’m looking at these two FTSE stocks to generate strong returns for me in the years ahead.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve been hunting for high-potential growth stocks on the FTSE as valuations sink this year.

Economic forecasts aren’t great right now, and the current environment isn’t particularly conducive to growth, but I’m confident we’ll see a bull market when sentiment starts to change.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Don’t forget, after the 2008 financial crisis, UK shares exploded upward. The bull run generated considerable wealth.

So, here are two UK stocks that I think have huge potential.

Darktrace

Darktrace (LSE:DARK) is a British cyber-security firm which uses AI to prevent attacks in real time.

The company’s most recent business updates have been positive. In April, Darktrace increased its annual revenue guidance after adding 359 net new customers in the third quarter. It said it had added $105.3m annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the nine months until the end of March.

This was followed by a positive broker appraisal.

Jefferies, referring to the group’s “positive” third-quarter trading statement, set a 730p target for the stock, more than double the current share price.

The security environment is also conducive to Darktrace’s growth. US President Joe Biden encouraged firms to enhance their protection earlier this year amid increasing geopolitical competition.

But Darktrace’s name has been somewhat muddied in 2022. In May it was announced that a Darktrace executive had been named in a judgement concerning malpractice in the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett Packard in 2011.

A judge contended that Autonomy’s management had pulled accounting “levers” to misrepresent the Cambridge-based business’s performance ahead of its sale.

Yet aside from that, I think this is a cyber-security firm with considerable potential. The stock has a price-to-sales ratio of eight, which is considerably less than its competitors, including CrowdStrike at 24.5.

I bought Darktrace shares in May, and would buy more at the current price.

Ocado

Ocado (LSE:OCDO) shares now trade below their pre-pandemic price. The grocery delivery and technology firm was one of the few winners during the pandemic. Its stock soared when lockdowns started. But the shares have since slumped.

Regardless, I see plenty of value in Ocado. The company uses advanced robotics in its warehouses to enhance efficiency, and this could prove vital amid the current inflationary pressures we’re seeing.

The firm is also licensing its robotics infrastructure to other grocers. As of November 2021, Ocado had 10 licensed sites generating a total of £777m in sales. That’s around 31% of its revenue. And it’s continuing to invest in its robotics division with the $10m buyout of US robotics start-up Myrmex.

Growth, according to some metrics, has continued beyond the pandemic. In March, the company said it had 835,000 active customers, far above pre-pandemic levels.

However, Ocado reported a 6.4% decline in sales over the last quarter, with overall online sales down 12% in June as shoppers cut their spending.

However, my positivity is driven by long-term trends to push grocery shopping online, and the business’s underlying data. The robotics arm generates an EBITDA margin of 10%, while its retail arm should grow in the long term.

I haven’t bought Ocado shares yet, but I’d buy and hold them for at least five years.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox owns shares in Darktrace. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. and Ocado Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’m using the Warren Buffett method as I aim to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how. if he had no savings, the investing approach of Warren Buffett could still hopefully help him…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This NASDAQ-listed stock is down 81%! Is now the time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This NASDAQ-listed diary alternative producer has tanked over the past year amid production issues and losing market share. Should I…

Read more »

Heart-shaped balloon
Investing Articles

1 investment trust I love

| Kevin Godbold

This investment trust ticks a lot of boxes for me and I see it as a valuable part of my…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why did the Sabre Insurance share price just crash 40%?

| Alan Oscroft

Inflationary costs have hit the Sabre Insurance share price, as H1 profits plunge. And the contagion is spreading to others…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for the next bull market

| Alan Oscroft

It feels like the FTSE 100 has been in a state of depression for years. But we must be due…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Why high inflation could help push up the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith has a more unusual angle on why he thinks the Lloyds share price could rally from current levels.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Why are HSBC shares more expensive than other UK banks?

| Dr. James Fox

HSBC shares have outperformed other UK banks this year. In fact, its P/E ratio is more than double Barclays. Why…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could beat the market over the next 3 years

| Harshil Patel

Is there an opportunity to buy beaten-down growth stocks? Our writer considers two founder-led shares that could potentially beat the…

Read more »