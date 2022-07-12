Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy easyJet shares in 2022?

Should I buy easyJet shares in 2022?

EasyJet shares have tanked in 2022. Edward Sheldon discusses whether they’re good value today and whether he’d buy the stock now.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
An airplane on a runway

Image source: Getty Images.

Shares in budget airline easyJet (LSE: EZJ) have experienced a dramatic fall recently. Since mid-February, the EZJ share price has fallen from above 700p to around 360p – a decline of nearly 50%.

Here, I’m going to discuss whether this share price fall has presented an attractive buying opportunity. Is now the time to buy easyJet shares for my portfolio?

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Should I snap up easyJet shares today?

Let’s start with some reasons to be optimistic here.

One clear positive is that demand for flights remains high, thanks to the ‘revenge travel’ trend – where people are trying to make up for the trips they missed out on during Covid.

This is illustrated by easyJet’s near-term bookings. In a recent business update, the company said that demand for travel this summer remains “strong”, with 86% of tickets sold for Q3 2022 and 48% sold for Q4. The latter figure is broadly in line with booking levels at the same point in FY2019.

Another positive is that easyJet is forecast to return to profit next financial year (ending 30 September 2023). Currently, analysts expect the group to generate a net profit of £290m and earnings per share (EPS) of 38.5p. That EPS forecast puts the stock on a fairly undemanding forward-looking P/E ratio of about 10.

Risks that could hit the share price

Moving on to the risks, however, there are a number of things that concern me here.

My main issue is in relation to the operational problems that European airlines are experiencing right now. At the moment, easyJet and its rivals are in a state of chaos, with hundreds of flights being cancelled every week.

One of the key problems is staff shortages across the industry. During Covid, a lot of people in airline jobs left the industry. Some went to work for companies that were not impacted negatively by the pandemic (like Amazon) while others turned to the gig economy. Lots retired. Now the workers are slow to return. Brexit is compounding the problem. I don’t expect this issue to resolve itself overnight. And I’m not the only one who thinks that. Analysts at JP Morgan believe these problems could last 12 to 18 months. Clearly, this is going to have a significant impact on revenues and profits.

It’s worth noting that analysts are currently slashing their earnings estimates for easyJet. Over the last month, for example, the consensus EPS forecast for this year has fallen by 12.7p to -1.7p. Meanwhile, they’re also slashing their share price targets. On 1 July, for instance, Citigroup cut its price target to 360p from 475p. That implies no share price upside from current levels.

Rising costs are another issue I’m concerned about. Not only does easyJet potentially face higher fuel costs but it also faces higher wage costs and airport charges. These higher costs could hit profits and the share price.

Finally, the cost-of-living crisis is another major risk here. Right now, consumers have money to travel because they saved during Covid. And they’re prepared to pay higher ticket prices. This could change next year as savings run out.

easyJet shares: my move now

Given these risks, I think the best move is to leave easyJet shares on my watchlist for now. All things considered, I think there are safer stocks to buy.

Like some of these...

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

10%+ dividend yield! Here’s a top FTSE 100 stock I’m buying soon

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods trawls the FTSE 100 index to find a stock that could provide him with a steady and high…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’m investing £500 a month in my Stocks and Shares ISA to retire early!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at companies with the highest dividend yields and fastest earnings growth to plan for long-term gains.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is down over 10%. Is it a buy?

| Charlie Keough

Macroeconomic pressures have pushed the price of this FTSE 250 stock down. Here, this Fool explains why he would buy.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

3 simple stocks to buy with £3,000 right now

| Paul Summers

What's easy to understand can also be profitable. Paul Summers highlights three 'simple' stocks to buy during this market's sticky…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are Scottish Mortgage shares now too low to miss at 785p?

| Andrew Woods

In the midst of an economic downturn, Scottish Mortgage shares have been battered. Andrew Woods wonders whether it's now time…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan to make passive income for life with just £10 a week

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be a lucrative source of passive income if picked well. Our writer considers how to invest £10…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

1 dividend-paying FTSE 250 growth stock on my watchlist

| Darren Sinden

The British love their pets and they spend millions on them each year. That’s encapsulated in this FTSE 250 growth…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Is the Royal Mail share price now cheap enough for investors?

| Royston Wild

The Royal Mail share price has almost halved since the turn of the year. Is now the time to buy…

Read more »