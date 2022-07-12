Home » Investing Articles » Can this battered FTSE 100 stock soar again?

Can this battered FTSE 100 stock soar again?

Down 30% since the start of the year, is this FTSE 100 stock set to fall further, or is there hope for recovery?

Hamish Cassidy
Latest posts by Hamish Cassidy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blue question mark background and dark space

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 stock International Airlines Group (LSE: IAG) is one of many airlines to struggle in the face of rising inflation and a pandemic-induced hangover. The company’s share price fell 7% in the last month, following the larger 30% year-to-date drop and the 40% decrease across the last 12 months.

Subsidiary British Airways faced potential strikes last month, further shaking investor confidence. Another problem is the price of jet fuel. This currently averages $146 per barrel in Europe, straining the group’s finances.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

This has all pushed many investors to turn away from IAG. With the share price now sat at 107p, let’s take a look at whether this FTSE 100 stock can soar again and whether I should buy it.

Clipped wings

The industry-wide problems of rising costs have certainly shaken IAG. But the airline operator has been grounded by internal issues too.

It was shaken last month as check-in staff at British Airways voted to strike. A strike would have piled on more pain for the business. And it would have been particularly damaging after prolonged staff shortages had already caused major problems, such as flight cancellations. Fortunately for this FTSE 100 stock, a new pay offer was implemented last week. This seems to have averted additional chaos, but it doesn’t bode well for profit margins.

IAG also has an alarming level of debt. In its Q1 report, it reported net debt of £9,812m. It had only managed to reduce the figure by 0.6% during the first quarter. It was a difficult few months. of course. But such high debt, lurking alongside an increasingly pressed bottom line, certainly shakes my confidence in this stock.

Executive confidence

Yet there are positives too. In its Q1 report, CEO Luis Gallego said the company “expects to be profitable from the second quarter onwards“.

The business has successfully navigated through Omicron and other issues and a 7% increase in passenger capacity demonstrates its first step back to full operation. IAG aims to run at 80% of its 2019 capacity by Q2. Also, a huge cut in its operating loss, from £910m to £618m, is good news, even if it’s not yet profitable.

However I remain doubtful that the stock can actually turn an attractive profit. Despite operational improvements, I’m still unsure that Gallego’s confidence is well placed. IAG significantly increased costs this quarter. Supplier expenses rose from £808m to £1,415m.

And employee costs grew to £885m, up 65%. The company attributed this to capacity expansion and rising inflation. Nevertheless, this suggests it may not be able to deal with its mountain of debt any time soon. And with increasingly-strained profit margins, BA’s new pay offer will add another worry onto an extensive list of concerns.

I may not agree with Gallego’s Q2 optimism, but he will have my full attention come the Q2 report, which is due at the end of this month. I don’t think the group is set for a full-on recovery right now so I won’t be buying. However it’s certainly a FTSE 100 stock I’ll be keeping my eye on.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Hamish Cassidy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

10%+ dividend yield! Here’s a top FTSE 100 stock I’m buying soon

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods trawls the FTSE 100 index to find a stock that could provide him with a steady and high…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’m investing £500 a month in my Stocks and Shares ISA to retire early!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at companies with the highest dividend yields and fastest earnings growth to plan for long-term gains.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Should I buy easyJet shares in 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

EasyJet shares have tanked in 2022. Edward Sheldon discusses whether they're good value today and whether he'd buy the stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is down over 10%. Is it a buy?

| Charlie Keough

Macroeconomic pressures have pushed the price of this FTSE 250 stock down. Here, this Fool explains why he would buy.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

3 simple stocks to buy with £3,000 right now

| Paul Summers

What's easy to understand can also be profitable. Paul Summers highlights three 'simple' stocks to buy during this market's sticky…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are Scottish Mortgage shares now too low to miss at 785p?

| Andrew Woods

In the midst of an economic downturn, Scottish Mortgage shares have been battered. Andrew Woods wonders whether it's now time…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan to make passive income for life with just £10 a week

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be a lucrative source of passive income if picked well. Our writer considers how to invest £10…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

1 dividend-paying FTSE 250 growth stock on my watchlist

| Darren Sinden

The British love their pets and they spend millions on them each year. That’s encapsulated in this FTSE 250 growth…

Read more »