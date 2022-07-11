Home » Investing Articles » 2 beaten-down growth stocks I’m buying this month!

2 beaten-down growth stocks I’m buying this month!

Andrew Woods explains how these two growth stocks could be solid and steady additions to his portfolio, and could perform for many years to come.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

Every so often, I add growth stocks to my portfolio and generally hold them over a fairly long period of time, perhaps five years. Much of my investment philosophy revolves around the rate of earnings growth and how effectively products are being rolled out. Let’s take a closer look at two exciting growth stocks I’m buying this month.

44% compound annual EPS growth rate

The Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM) share price has been volatile recently, having fallen 28.5% in the last month. Yet over the last year, it’s down by just 2.7%. At the time of writing, it’s trading at 294p.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Between 2017 and 2021, the company – a copper mining firm operating in Spain – exhibited strong earnings growth. During this time, earnings per share (EPS) rose from ¢15.5 to ¢96.7. By my calculations, this results in a compound annual EPS growth rate of 44.2%. 

While I’m aware that past performance is not necessarily indicative of the future, this earnings growth rate is fast by anyone’s standard. Over the same time period, pre-tax profits increased from €21.91m to €159m. 

While there are threats from cost inflation and rising energy prices, the business still achieved operating cash flow of €28.3m in the first three months of 2022. Furthermore, it had a healthy cash position of €86.8m in March.

Rapid profit growth

The share price of Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) has been similarly volatile recently. While down 11% in the past year, it’s fallen 16% in the last six months. The shares currently trade at 2,300p.

Between 2017 and 2021, EPS rose from ¢31.18 to ¢89.24. This means that the company – which provides support services for the gaming industry – had a compound annual EPS growth rate of 23.4%. While this is slower than Atalaya Mining, it’s still a very solid rate.

During this period, pre-tax profits also increased from €12m to €48m.

In 2021, revenue increased by 37.1% and pre-tax profits grew by over 50%, year on year. These improving financial results enabled the business to reinstate its dividend, with a yield of 0.1%. While this may not seem much, it’s an improvement from 2020, when the company withdrew its dividend.

In any case, I’m attracted to the firm for its growth potential, not for an income stream.

What’s more, higher game player numbers and a slate of new game launches mean that the coming years may continue to be profitable for the company. However, there is the threat that the cost-of-living crisis leads to a decline in demand for games.  

Overall, both of these firms exhibit consistent and rapid earnings growth. While this is obviously not guaranteed to continue, it’s a good indication of well-run enterprises. In an effort to benefit from quality growth stocks, I’ll be adding both Atalaya Mining and Keyword Studios to my portfolio this month. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Keywords Studios. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

5%+ dividend yields! 2 top dividend shares I’m buying soon

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how these two dividend shares could provide an income stream within his diversified portfolio.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

3 ‘irresistible’ FTSE 100 stocks to buy before the market rebounds

| Paul Summers

Some members of the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX) are starting to trade on attractive valuations. Paul Summers highlights three he'd…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Netflix stock has crashed nearly 70%! Are Amazon, Apple and Disney next?

| Paul Summers

Netflix stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been a major casualty of 2022. What does this mean for its rivals?

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’m using Warren Buffett’s methods to buy this top growth stock!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods examines Warren Buffett's long-term success and uses his principles to analyse a growth stock.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is time running out to buy Unilever shares below £40?

| Charlie Carman

Our writer considers whether Unilever shares could stage a comeback after sinking to a five-year low in March.

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

7% dividend yields! A FTSE 250 stock that’s too cheap to miss

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index is packed with bargains following recent market volatility. Here's a leading growth and dividend stock I…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Stock market recovery: I’d buy dirt-cheap shares now before it’s too late

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With a stock market recovery eventually on its way, buying dirt-cheap shares today could lead to big long-term returns.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share on my best stocks to buy now list

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why this FTSE 100 opportunity could be one of the best stocks to buy today, and in…

Read more »