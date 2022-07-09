Home » Investing Articles » This hot growth stock is still a buy after enormous gains

This hot growth stock is still a buy after enormous gains

This FTSE 250 growth stock has seen explosive trading action this week and more than doubled since March. There could be further gains ahead.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man using credit card and smartphone for purchasing goods online.

Image source: Getty Images

Hunting for stock market bargains in the form of underperforming shares is a key part of my investing strategy. However, I find it’s also worth keeping an eye on the top risers to see why these companies are doing well. Indeed, one FTSE 250 growth stock on my watchlist has enjoyed an exceptional week of gains.

I’m talking about Trainline (LSE: TRN), which is outperforming the index by nearly 50% in 2022. Let’s explore why I think it could be on track for even bigger returns in the years ahead.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Positive guidance

In a trading update released on Wednesday, the digital rail and coach platform announced impressive results for the first four months of FY23. It also boosted its guidance for the remainder of the year across a range of performance metrics. This took the market by storm with the Trainline share price soaring 21% that day.

The pandemic wasn’t easy for the company as passenger numbers plummeted, but it has returned to strength faster than expected. Net ticket sales increased 16% compared to the same period in FY20, before Covid-19 had a material impact on the business.

Turning to the future, Trainline anticipates net ticket sales growth of between 18% to 27% and revenue growth ranging from 22% to 31%. These figures are again measured against FY20, rather than its pandemic slump.

Not only is domestic rail travel rebounding at an impressive rate across Europe, but tourists are also returning strongly, with Americans leading the way.

Jody Ford, Trainline CEO

The group also predicts adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net ticket sales will be between 1.9% and 2.1%. Impressive stuff, in my view.

Rail strikes

It’s not all rosy for this growth stock, however. Industrial action launched by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) caused huge disruption across the UK network last month when 50,000 workers staged a walkout.

Further mass rail strikes later this summer could happen, the union’s general secretary Mick Lynch has said. With no resolution in sight to negotiations with Network Rail and other operators, I’m concerned that Trainline’s upgraded guidance overlooks this challenge and could be too optimistic as a result.

Recent international expansion means the group now covers 80% of Europe’s rail routes. It operates in 45 countries. However, the UK remains its largest market by far. Last year, the company generated 89% of its revenue and 91% of its gross profit in Britain. Accordingly, more domestic strikes could be a particularly acute headwind for the Trainline share price in my view.

Why I’d buy this growth stock

While I’m aware of the risks, I invest with a long-term horizon. Nationwide rail strikes are thankfully rare events — these have been the first since 1995. Although the next few months could be challenging, I don’t think it’s likely to be a permanent state of affairs.

I believe longer-term developments — such as growing environmental consciousness — should drive rail passenger numbers higher. I also view Trainline as being at the forefront of online and mobile ticketing trends across European rail.

Overall, I think this growth stock is well-positioned to capitalise on a huge and growing market. I view it as one of the top stocks on my watchlist currently and I might buy in July.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

As my Stocks and Shares ISA falls in value, I do these 3 things

| Christopher Ruane

When our writer sees his Stocks and Shares ISA valuation slip into the red, what does he do? He follows…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares offer me growth, income – or both?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns Rolls-Royce shares but has seen their value fall lately. Here he revisits the growth and income prospects…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett method to try and get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett is one of the world's most successful investors. By applying lessons from his career, our writer hopes to…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I’m buying this month!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's attracted to these two mining penny stocks with strong balance sheets.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Are Jet2 shares a buy?

| Charlie Keough

After its full-year results released this week, this Fool decides whether now is the time to add Jet2 shares to…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

3 shares to buy for the new bull market

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon the first shoots of the new bull market have emerged and I've been focusing on shares to buy.…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Here’s the BP dividend forecast through to 2024

| Roland Head

The oil giant's profits have surged due to unusual market conditions, but Roland Head sees change ahead. Will BP's dividend…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy Centrica (LON:CNA) shares?

| Roland Head

Roland Head picked Centrica shares as his top stock of 2022. In this half-year update, he explains why he's still…

Read more »