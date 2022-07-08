Home » Investing Articles » My Stocks and Shares ISA is badly in the red! Here’s what I’m doing next

My Stocks and Shares ISA is badly in the red! Here’s what I’m doing next

Andrew Woods explains how he’s reacting to big falls in his Stocks and Shares ISA, and how he’s using the situation to his advantage.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way for me to invest in a tax-efficient way. The £20,000 annual allowance means I can buy stocks without paying capital gains tax if I sell them for a profit. Recently, though, it’s been hit hard for a variety of reasons. I’m very much in the red, so let’s see what I’m doing next.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Three recovery stocks

Generally speaking, my investments are geared towards pandemic recovery. While the worst of the pandemic is over, problems such as inflation remain. The war in Ukraine has also driven up energy costs and there’s the cost-of-living crisis.

To that end, I’m not concerned that my stocks haven’t yet rebounded, because the world is still recovering.

The individual companies I added to my portfolio in 2020 were Rolls-RoyceIAG, and Cineworld. All three are down in the past year. 

Stock1-year share price performancePerformance since purchase
Rolls-Royce-12.84%-15.7%
IAG-39.54%-15.44%
Cineworld-77.62%-66.25%

Both Rolls-Royce and IAG – a jet engine manufacturer and airline conglomerate, respectively – have suffered cash flow problems due to the grounding of aircraft. 

While the threat of further pandemic variants remains, IAG’s passenger capacity has improved markedly and Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace flying hours are up over 40%. Based on these results, I’m fairly confident these stocks will come good over the long term.

Elsewhere, Cineworld had to shut all its cinemas due to pandemic restrictions and sank to a £3bn loss in 2020. Now, cinemas are open again and there’s an exciting film slate this year.

That doesn’t take away from the fact that all three are down since I bought them.

How I’m responding

Seeing red in my investments necessitates controlling my emotions and the natural urge to sell. I bought these companies for a recovery and I intend to stick to my plan. 

This is where the strategy of having cash on the side really becomes important. Because I think my stocks will perform over the long term, I’m happy to add to my positions at these low levels. This enables me to lower my average price. Steadily buying more shares on market dips can be really beneficial over a long period of time.

Having spare cash also means I can be on the lookout for other exciting companies to pick up at lower prices. One such firm I’m closely following is Pantheon Resources, an Alaska-based oil exploration business.

After recent drilling and analysis, the company believes it has oil-in-place equivalent to 23.5bn barrels. Given the high oil prices recently, this could be very good news if it manages to recover even 10% of this find.

It’s always possible, however, that exploration and recovery yields are less than anticipated.  

Overall, I’m using this broader market downturn to add to my existing positions. Furthermore, I’ll buy Pantheon Resources for potential growth over the long term. In so doing, I will bolster my entire portfolio and hopefully reap the rewards when the stock market hits calmer waters.  

Andrew Woods owns shares in Cineworld, International Consolidated Airlines Group, and Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

