Home » Investing Articles » 2 beaten-down FTSE 250 shares I’m buying and holding for the long term

2 beaten-down FTSE 250 shares I’m buying and holding for the long term

Andrew Woods explains why he’s adding two FTSE 250 shares to his portfolio in the middle of a market sell-off.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 250 can be a treasure trove of exciting growth stocks. Given the recent dip in share prices, I’m keen to find beaten-down stocks before the market rebounds. Let’s take a closer look to see what this index offers.

A tasty growth share

The Greggs (LSE:GRG) share price is down 35% in the past year and has fallen 18% in the last month. At the time of writing, it’s trading at 1,920p.  

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The company – a retailer of baked goods – swung to a £13.7m pre-tax loss in 2020. This was mainly the result of the closure of shops due to pandemic lockdowns.

As economies have reopened, however, so too have Greggs’ shops. In 2021, the firm posted pre-tax profits of £145m. This swift rebound was encouraging, but the share price remains low.

This is because of a recent market sell-off, combined with concerns over inflation. Furthermore, Greggs has been feeling the pinch from the increased cost of energy and ingredients in recent months. These factors could begin to start eating into future profit margins. 

Supply chain issues also caused a suspension of the sale of the company’s famous vegan sausage roll, due to the inability to acquire some ingredients.

Despite these risks, however, Greggs has been seeing strong earnings growth. Between 2017 and 2021, earnings per share (EPS) rose from 64.5p to 115.7p. By my calculation, this results in a compound annual EPS growth rate of 12.4%. This is both strong and consistent.  

Steely earnings growth

The Clarkson (LSE:CKN) share price is also down over the past year, having fallen 14% in that time. However, it’s up 10% in the past month. At the time of writing, it’s trading at 2,950p.

The shipping and financial services firm reported a pre-tax loss of £16.4m in 2020, owing to pressures on freight from the pandemic. By 2021, this had swung to a £69m pre-tax profit.

Like Greggs, Clarkson also has consistent earnings growth, with a compound annual EPS growth rate of 7.2%. It should be noted, of course, that past performance isn’t necessarily indicative of what might happen in the future.

Yet in recent months, high demand for commodities has bolstered the firm’s broking segment and the company has a large forward order book for 2022. In addition, market volatility has been positive for the financial business.

On the other hand, any pandemic resurgence could be bad news for the global freight market and could hit Clarkson in a similar way to 2020.

Overall, both of these businesses have suffered over the past couple of years. Recent stock market sell-offs have also sent their share prices lower. But I view this as an opportunity to load up on two quality growth stocks to hold for the long term. I’ll be adding both companies to my portfolio soon.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

The Legal & General (LGEN) share price jumps 3%! Am I too late to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Legal & General (LGEN) share price soared in early trading on Thursday as the company registered a good start…

Read more »

Big Ben and the Union Jack
Investing Articles

What Boris Johnson resigning could mean for the stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the reaction to the latest headlines around Boris Johnson in the stock market, and what could…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares after they jumped 10%?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares had been on a steady downward track over the past year. But, finally, the stock appears to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer shares are cheap. Is now the time to buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

M&S shares have fallen significantly in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy them while they're cheap.

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to buy before the market rebounds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This year, many FTSE 100 stocks have fallen 20% or more. Edward Sheldon highlights three shares he'd buy before global…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Buying the dip! 4 reasons I’m buying this growth stock

| Nathan Marks

Alphabet has been an unstoppable growth stock since its 2004 IPO. But after a 21% fall in its share price,…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

My Cineworld shares are tanking! Should I now buy more?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders whether he should buy more Cineworld shares as life gets back to normal, even in the face…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why BT shares may be bargains at 190p!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at P/E ratios and cash flow to assess whether BT shares are good value for money at…

Read more »