Home » Investing Articles » Could this FTSE 100 stock be a bargain to buy and hold?

Could this FTSE 100 stock be a bargain to buy and hold?

This Fool believes there are some excellent bargains to be had on the FTSE 100 and details one he is considering for his holdings.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

The current outlook in the UK economy is bleak as it faces its biggest challenge in years. Due to this, some FTSE 100 stocks have pulled back, making them potential bargain buys for my portfolio. One stock I am seriously considering buying is Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF). Here’s why.

Emerging market telecoms

As a quick reminder, Airtel is a telecommunications, mobile money services, and banking business based in Africa. It currently provides its services to 14 countries on the continent and is looking to capitalise on the increasing infrastructure spending in this emerging market. It was promoted to the FTSE 100 just a few months ago.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

So what’s happening with Airtel shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 137p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 84p, which is an impressive 63% rise over a 12-month period.

FTSE 100 stocks have risks

Stocks that focus on emerging markets are prone to greater volatility. This is because when the economic outlook worsens, like currently, investment in these markets can be cut drastically and more quickly, in favour of more developed markets. This could see Airtel’s operations, performance, and investor returns negatively affected.

Next, significant capital expenditure is required when businesses solely operate in an emerging market. Due to this, seeing a return on investment can take time. Currently, Airtel’s debt level is something I will keep a keen eye on to ensure it is manageable. Furthermore, I will keep reviewing results to ensure it is chipping away at this debt too. Increasing and unmanageable debt can affect investor sentiment and returns.

The bull case and what I’m doing now

So to the positives then. I note that Airtel’s growth to date has been underpinned by impressive performance growth in recent years. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Looking back, I can see it has grown revenue and profit for the past four years consecutively. This growth even continued during the pandemic period.

Next, sustained performance growth can lead to dividend payments which would boost my passive income stream. I can see that Airtel’s dividend yield currently stands at just over 3%. This is in line with the FTSE 100 average yield of 3%-4%. I am aware that dividends can be cancelled at the discretion of the business at any time, however.

Looking at the Airtel share price, it looks really good value for money right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of just nine. The general consensus is that a ratio below 15 in the UK’s premier index can represent good value for money.

Finally, Airtel has a history of acquisitions which supplement its organic growth. These acquisitions are a sign of a growth strategy and ambition, and will only further the firm’s footprint and offering.

I believe Airtel is currently a FTSE 100 bargain and this is a direct result of the stock market pullback in recent months. I would buy Airtel shares for my holdings and keep them for the long term.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I bought these 4 cheap shares for a market recovery

| Cliff D'Arcy

After months of sitting on my hands, I've finally taken the plunge by buying four cheap shares. Of course, their…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying more shares in one of my best stocks to buy!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he is planning on adding further shares of one of his holdings to boost his portfolio.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Just 6% of investment trusts make positive return in H1! What should I do?

| Royston Wild

The returns from investment trusts have so far disappointed this year. Here's why I plan to continue splashing the cash…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Are these the best income shares to buy in 2022?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders if he should add these two companies to his portfolio to create a consistent income stream.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

At 41p, are Lloyds shares now too cheap to miss?

| Andrew Woods

As interest rates rise, Andrew Woods asks if now is the time to load up on Lloyds shares.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Stock market volatility remains very high. This presents excellent opportunities for investors to buy mega-cheap UK shares like these two…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Should I buy soaring Abrdn stock? Or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Abrdn stock jumped 8% in Wednesday morning trading. The share price has tanked this year, so maybe its fortunes are…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares now as oil dips?

| Dr. James Fox

The oil price is a key driver of energy companies' profitability. So should I be buying Shell shares as investors…

Read more »