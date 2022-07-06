Home » Investing Articles » Could my Stocks and Shares ISA generate £30,000 a year?

Could my Stocks and Shares ISA generate £30,000 a year?

Over 2m UK citizens make some use of a Stocks and Shares ISA every year. Our writer considers if it’s possible to earn a chunky income from it.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
Black father holding daughter in a field of cows

Image source: Getty Images

One day, it would be great to earn a steady passive income from my Stocks and Shares ISA. I’d love to receive, say, a £30,000 income from it at some point. But when and how might I be able to achieve this goal?

First, I’d need a target timeframe. When do I want to reach my target? The longer my money is invested, the greater my investment return should be. That’s because history shows that generally, stock markets rise over time.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

That’s why I’ve chosen a timeframe of 25 years. It also means I should have sufficient time to build up a chunky pot from which I can withdraw an income.

Saving for a Stocks and Shares ISA

But how much do I need to save?

I calculate that in 25 years, I’d need a pot of at least £375,000. That might sound like a lot, but remember, I’d be saving and investing over more than two decades.

Stock market returns vary every year, but I think I can realistically achieve an 8% annual gain. It’s fairly close to long-run averages.

If I can do this consistently (and that’s not guaranteed, of course), I reckon I’d need to invest around £430 a month to build my pot.

One thing to notice is that over this period, I’d be investing £129,000. But I’d hopefully end up with almost triple that sum as my investments should grow over time. Sweet.

Income from dividend shares

Once I have a substantial pot, let’s look at how I’d earn my target income.

To generate £30,000 every year from my Stocks and Shares ISA, I’d consider investing in a basket of dividend shares.

The FTSE 100 is home to many high-yielding quality dividend shares. It currently yields around 4%. That’s not too bad. But with some homework and stock selection, I reckon it’s possible to own shares that provide 6%-8% in dividend income.

For example, right now, both Phoenix Group and Imperial Brands distribute 8% in annual dividends to shareholders.

Points to note

Bear in mind that dividends aren’t fixed and they can be reduced or suspended at any time. Some companies have more of a focus on returning cash to shareholders than others. That’s why I’d need to pick carefully.

I’d also select shares from different industries to spread my risk. Diversifying like this will prevent me from putting all my eggs in one basket.

Another point to note is that dividends are typically paid from earnings. But earnings can change. That’s why I value companies with relatively steady profits and business models.

Lastly, I’d want to pick shares that have a solid track record for paying dividends. My two examples above have, on average, been paying dividends for two decades. That highlights an element of reliability.

Overall, I’d consider it an achievable goal. I’d just need the discipline to invest regularly and pick my investments wisely.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Stock market volatility remains very high. This presents excellent opportunities for investors to buy mega-cheap UK shares like these two…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Should I buy soaring Abrdn stock? Or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Abrdn stock jumped 8% in Wednesday morning trading. The share price has tanked this year, so maybe its fortunes are…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares now as oil dips?

| Dr. James Fox

The oil price is a key driver of energy companies' profitability. So should I be buying Shell shares as investors…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Can the BT share price continue its rally?

| John Choong

The BT share price is up 10% this year, outperforming the FTSE 100 by quite some margin. Can it continue…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 a year to get passive income for life!

| Mark Tovey

I’m looking to double my money by investing in a dividend stock that will give me a reliable passive income…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

2 high-potential FTSE 250 stocks to buy and hold for 5 years!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 250 is a good place to search for the next big British stocks. So, here are two companies…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

4 dividend stocks that can help me fight inflation!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at dividend stocks to help my portfolio grow and overcome the impact of high inflation. Here are the…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 bargain UK shares trading at less than book value

| Stuart Blair

Book value is a great way to value a stock. These UK shares are trading at a price-to-book ratio of…

Read more »