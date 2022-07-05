Home » Investing Articles » UK shares: 1 dividend stock I own to combat inflation

UK shares: 1 dividend stock I own to combat inflation

This Fool is looking for quality UK shares to combat inflation through consistent and stable returns as well as growth prospects.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

Some UK shares could boost my holdings and help me combat soaring inflation. I believe Sage Group (LSE:SGE) is one such stock. Here’s why I added the shares to my holdings.

Software for businesses

As a quick reminder, Sage is a software solutions provider that helps small to medium-sized enterprises with their accounting. Accounting is a mandatory part of business so companies can keep up with their finances.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Recent macroeconomic headwinds have not been kind to many UK shares. Soaring inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, coupled with rising costs and the supply chain crisis has weakened the economic outlook. In addition to this, the tragic events in Ukraine and issues noted above caused a stock market correction in March.

So what’s happening with Sage shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 629p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 690p, which is a 8% fall over a 12-month period. In 2022 alone, they’re down 26% from 852p to current levels. Furthermore, in the face of economic issues, many investors have moved away from growth stocks like Sage to more defensive shares.

UK shares have risks

One of Sage’s most attractive selling points in recent years has been its remarkable growth journey. When I look at its share price, it looks like any recovery or further growth could already be priced in, however. This is despite the fact the shares have fallen in recent months. They’re currently on a price-to-earnings ratio of 23, which could be considered expensive.

In the tech world, competition is intense. There are many players vying for market dominance. In recent times, tech firm Xero launched its own accounting and payroll software too. This competition and current market outlook could hinder Sage’s performance and any returns I hope to make as a shareholder.

Why I bought Sage shares

In the face of soaring inflation, I want to ensure my holdings are providing me with passive income via dividend payments. Sage shares do just that. The shares are currently providing a dividend yield of just under 3%. I am aware, however, that dividends can be cancelled at the discretion of the business at any time.

Performance underpins dividend payments so let’s take a look at Sage’s numbers. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Sage has recorded consistent levels of revenue and profit over the past four years. This includes during the period affected by the pandemic, when many other UK shares saw performance levels dip.

Another aspect that I like about Sage is its growth journey to date. It has managed to grow organically as well as through acquisitions. I like when a business acquires others to enhance its offering and boost performance as well as shareholder returns. Finally, it has moved with the times in terms of technology too. It recently adopted a software-as-a-subscription (SaaS) model, replacing its old on-premise model. This should help increase performance and returns too.

I purchased Sage shares earlier in the year. Despite the shares falling a bit since I added them to my holdings, I expect them to bounce back over the longer term. Furthermore, I expect the shares to continue boosting my passive income stream as well.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan owns shares in Sage Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sage Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

3 reasons why the stock market is falling today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains several factors that are contributing to the stock market falling today, and his thoughts on them.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 stocks that are great long-term picks

| Stephen Wright

As recession fears weigh on share prices, our author has found two stocks with strong long-term prospects. He’s looking at…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

2 lesser-known penny stocks to buy now and hold for 10 years!

| Dr. James Fox

I’m currently looking at penny stocks that could help my portfolio grow over the next 10 years. Despite recent volatility,…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 of the best stocks to buy for passive income

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into one of the best stocks to buy for passive income, which is a FTSE 100…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

IAG shares are down 15% amid travel chaos! Is now the time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares have collapsed over the past month. Shareholders had hoped for a strong Q2. But maybe this represents a…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m investing as stock market volatility soars!

| Royston Wild

2022 has seen an explosion in stock market volatility. But with the right approach I think ongoing choppiness could turbocharge…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares to buy before a new bull market

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

On my search for FTSE 100 shares to buy before the recovery, I have found two growth options that could…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares: avoid, consider, shortlist, or buy?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's what I'm doing right now about popular Scottish Mortgage shares -- the outcome of my research surprised me!

Read more »