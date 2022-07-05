Home » Investing Articles » 2 monster growth stocks to buy before the market rebounds

2 monster growth stocks to buy before the market rebounds

Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022. Here are two that Edward Sheldon would buy now, before the market recovers.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

The world’s stock markets have fallen in 2022 and growth stocks have taken the brunt of the blow. Year to date, the share prices of many growth companies are down 30% or more.

I don’t know when growth stocks will stage a recovery. But I’m certain that at some stage in the not-too-distant future they will. That’s because growth industries such as cloud computing, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI) are set to get much bigger in the years ahead. With that in mind, here’s a look at two ‘monster’ growth stocks I’d buy for my portfolio before the market rebounds.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

A global giant

One stock I see as a bit of a ‘no-brainer’ buy is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the owner of Google and YouTube. After a big fall this year, it can be snapped up on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 20. This is an attractive valuation, in my view, given the company’s dominance.

Alphabet is already a monster of a company (its market cap is $1.4trn). But in the years ahead I expect it to grow substantially. One growth driver is likely to be YouTube, one of the most popular content platforms on the planet. Today, it’s the second-most visited website globally. The most visited, by the way, is Google.

Other key growth drivers for Alphabet include cloud computing (where revenues are rising by around 40% per year) and AI. Over the next decade, we can expect to see its AI technology applied across a wide range of industries including healthcare, robotics, and transportation.

The main risk here, to my mind, is that in the short term, advertising revenues could be weaker than anticipated due to economic conditions. This could put pressure on the share price temporarily.

Taking a long-term view, however, I’m very bullish on Alphabet.

Powering the metaverse

Another growth stock I’d snap up while the market is down is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It’s a leading designer of high-power computing hardware (graphics processing units, or GPUs).

Nvidia has grown at an incredible rate in recent years (five-year revenue growth of nearly 300%). And I expect it to continue generating strong growth in the years ahead. That’s because its products have become crucial to a number of high-growth industries including video gaming, cloud computing, data centres, AI, and autonomous driving.

It’s worth noting that the metaverse could be a major driver here. For this exciting new immersive virtual world to become a reality, we’re going to need a lot of high-powered GPUs for 3D graphics. This means the company could potentially be a key ‘enabler’ of this powerful new tech platform. I’ll point out that Nvidia is planning its own version of the metaverse – the Omniverse. This appears to have a lot of growth potential.

It’s a very volatile stock that’s prone to massive price swings, which is an issue. I have a high tolerance for risk, however, so I’m comfortable with the volatility here.

The stock is currently trading on a P/E ratio of about 27, which I think is great value, given the high level of growth.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet (C shares) and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE companies that could prosper from a weaker pound!

| Dr. James Fox

Most of the FTSE 100's income doesn't come from the UK. So here are two stocks I'd buy that will…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

3 income stocks to build wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at income stocks that can help my portfolio grow over the long run. With share prices depressed, now…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in July

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool explains why he's adding these two FTSE 100 shares to his portfolio, both for July and the…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

My top 4 tips for making the most of a stock market recovery

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through his thoughts on how he's planning to take advantage of a potential stock market recovery.

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

My top 2 dividend stocks to buy in July as FTSE 100 shareholder returns soar

| Andrew Mackie

As inflation begins to bite, Andrew Mackie examines the dividend stocks he believes will help grow his wealth.

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares continue falling! Is now the time to buy?

| Finlay Blair

After its COO quit, EasyJet shares have been falling once again. Finlay Blair wonders whether now's the time for him…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 top stocks to buy today

| Royston Wild

I think these companies could be among the best stocks to buy right now. They might well provide big shareholder…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

A FTSE 250 dividend growth stock to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think buying defence stocks could be a good idea in the current geopolitical climate. Here's a top dividend growth…

Read more »