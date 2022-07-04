Home » Investing Articles » This penny stock could be set to soar! Should I buy shares?

This penny stock could be set to soar! Should I buy shares?

This Fool looks closely at a penny stock operating in an exciting growth market that could see its shares rise in the long term.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Elderly father and adult son work in the garden

Image source: Getty Images

One penny stock I decided to take a closer look at recently is Kropz (LSE:KRPZ). The shares look cheap and the outlook ahead could be very lucrative. Is now a good opportunity for me to buy and hold these shares for the long term? Let’s take a look.

Mining company

As a quick introduction, Kropz is an African-based mining business listed on the FTSE AIM. It has assets with the aim of locating, mining, processing, and selling rock phosphate. Rock phosphate is a key ingredient in fertilisers. These fertilisers are crucial in the food production process.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

So what’s the current state of play with Kropz shares? It is worth remembering that a penny stock is classified as one trading for less than £1. As I write, the shares are trading for just 8p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 5p, which is a 60% rise over a 12-month period.

Kropz shares did reach 12p in April but fell back after a trading update that pointed towards supply issues and an impact on production levels (more on that later).

To buy or not to buy?

So what are the pros and cons of buying the shares?

FOR: Kropz could benefit from the rising demand for food linked to the increasing population throughout the world. Soaring fertiliser demand could be great news for Kropz and businesses in the industry. If mines can produce quality rock phosphate, it can sell these across the world to help boost food production. This could lead to healthy returns in the long term.

AGAINST: Like all mining businesses, issues at mines and production problems could affect performance and returns. In fact, in April, Kropz stated that a production issue at its primary mine would push back its first sale of rock phosphate later into the year. I believe this had an impact on its share price.

FOR: At current levels, Kropz shares look dirt-cheap to me. This is crucial to me as a savvy investor — I need to think about my risk-to-reward appetite. The shares are currently on a price-to-earnings ratio of just six, which looks to me like decent value for money.

AGAINST: Kropz hasn’t actually yet produced or sold any rock phosphate. This is an obvious worry for me as a potential investor. In addition to this, there are many other firms in the same industry vying for market dominance. As a small penny stock, it doesn’t have a robust balance sheet to deal with setbacks or issues that competitors could deal with much more effectively.

A penny stock I’d buy

Reviewing the pros and cons, I have decided to buy Kropz shares for my holdings. For the price I would pay, the shares don’t look too risky to me.

I would happily add a small number of Kropz shares to my portfolio and hold them for the long term, which is part of my investment strategy anyway. The burgeoning market and the vital part rock phosphate plays in food production also helped me make my decision.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing Articles

The next stock market recovery looks imminent

| Kevin Godbold

As the stock market bear gives way to the bull, some stocks are already turning up and I'm ready to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares to protect me from soaring inflation

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to keep up with inflation. Our writer explores several options to protect his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Unilever stock?

| Nathan Marks

Unilever stock has underperformed in the last five years. But with its portfolio of powerful brands, should I buy now…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Can the Darktrace share price make an explosive comeback?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

The Darktrace share price has fallen below 300p for the first time since its IPO. This Fool analyses if now…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

A beaten-down UK share to buy as a global recession looms!

| Royston Wild

Recent stock market volatility means a lot of great stocks look oversold. Here's a beaten-down UK share that looks like…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Are investment trusts worth the hype?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the characteristics that make investment trusts appealing for him as a potential investor.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA in the red? Here’s how I’d react

| Christopher Ruane

After seeing the value of some holdings in his Stocks and Shares ISA crash, our writer reflects on how he…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

BP shares jump 3%! Is it too late to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares have performed well in 2022 despite the firm losing its Russian operations. The stock jumped another 3% today!

Read more »