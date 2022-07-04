Home » Investing Articles » 3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy if a recession hits

3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy if a recession hits

Fears of a recession are on the rise but could these FTSE 100 shares protect and grow the value of my portfolio?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

With UK investors bracing for a potential recession, plenty of FTSE 100 shares have taken a hit. Rising interest rates paired with high inflation set the stage for a severe economic slowdown. But it’s important to remember that this is the worst-case scenario. And it’s possible that a recession may not happen.

But let’s be pessimistic and assume the economy is headed for a downturn. What are the best shares for me to buy under such conditions?

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Catering to reduced spending

During a recession, consumer spending tends to fall off a cliff, because people are trying to save their money or because they may have lost their jobs. And now that inflation is at a historic high, this effect is only being amplified. However, B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) might benefit in this environment.

The retailer sells a collection of branded household, food and beverage products at significant discounts under the B&M and Heron Foods brands. While there’s a more limited choice than at a supermarket like Tesco, the drastically lower prices make it an ideal shopping location for those looking to save.

Over the last 12 months, shares of the FTSE 100 company have dropped by nearly 40% after it reported slowing like-for-like growth. The slowdown is mainly attributable to tough comparables versus pandemic tailwinds. But while UK revenues might be flat, top-line growth in France has surged by over 30%.

There are other discount retailers looking to capitalise on the shift in consumer spending. And it’s possible that B&M will fail to retain its lead. But given the group’s track record, I’m cautiously optimistic. That’s why I’m considering this business for my portfolio today.

Buying critical FTSE 100 shares

Despite the challenging growth environment a spending slowdown creates, some things simply can’t be ignored. For example, healthcare. After all, if someone becomes severely ill or is injured, the economic climate won’t affect the need for medical treatment.

Two FTSE 100 shares that have caught my eye in this space are AstraZeneca and Smith & Nephew. The former is well known leading pharmaceuticals group specialising in various diseases, including cancer. And the latter is a medical devices manufacturer with an industry-recognised reputation for wound management and orthopaedic reconstruction.

Both groups have been delivering solid performances for decades. And that’s despite having to navigate arguably one of the most complex regulatory environments. The cost of developing new medical products isn’t exactly low. And the probability of success is even more unfavourable. That’s always a risk, of course.

However, these two firms have established product portfolios used in hospitals and health clinics worldwide. And with a long history of delivering value to shareholders, the recent volatility in the stock market makes these FTSE 100 shares look like a smart addition to my portfolio. At least, that’s what I think.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value, Smith & Nephew, and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

This penny stock could be set to soar! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks closely at a penny stock operating in an exciting growth market that could see its shares rise…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing Articles

The next stock market recovery looks imminent

| Kevin Godbold

As the stock market bear gives way to the bull, some stocks are already turning up and I'm ready to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares to protect me from soaring inflation

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to keep up with inflation. Our writer explores several options to protect his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Unilever stock?

| Nathan Marks

Unilever stock has underperformed in the last five years. But with its portfolio of powerful brands, should I buy now…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Can the Darktrace share price make an explosive comeback?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

The Darktrace share price has fallen below 300p for the first time since its IPO. This Fool analyses if now…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

A beaten-down UK share to buy as a global recession looms!

| Royston Wild

Recent stock market volatility means a lot of great stocks look oversold. Here's a beaten-down UK share that looks like…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Are investment trusts worth the hype?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the characteristics that make investment trusts appealing for him as a potential investor.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA in the red? Here’s how I’d react

| Christopher Ruane

After seeing the value of some holdings in his Stocks and Shares ISA crash, our writer reflects on how he…

Read more »