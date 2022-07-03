Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I’m buying for July and beyond

2 FTSE 100 shares I’m buying for July and beyond

Finlay Blair is adding these two FTSE 100 shares to his portfolio and holding them for years to come. Here’s why.

Latest posts by Finlay Blair (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

The UK stock market has had a volatile 2022 with last month being particularly dire. However, my outlook is still optimistic. I am adding these two FTSE 100 shares to my portfolio for both July and for years to come.

An exciting property website

With 2.5bn visits each year and just under 90% market share, Rightmove (LSE:RMV) is the UK’s leading online property portal.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The share price has fallen 30% in 2022. Despite this fall in the share price, I still believe the company is positioned well enough for the future to merit a place in my portfolio.

Rightmove saw a 31.4% increase in browsing time in 2020 as COVID restrictions confined people to armchairs. Even as restrictions ease, the company continues to see an increase in listings and visits. This indicates to me that this online shift in the housing market is permanent.

The FTSE 100 share sits in a strong financial position. It is currently debt-free, which is an important attribute in an economy with rising interest rates. Alongside this, it has a hefty £48m cash position that comfortably covers all the company’s short-term liabilities.

Rightmove returned £239m to shareholders in 2021 through dividends and share buybacks. The lack of debt means cash can get funnelled back towards shareholders instead of being kept for interest payments.

However, some risks need to be considered. Interest rates are rising and mortgages are becoming more expensive. As a result, I believe the volume of houses on the market will decrease and Rightmove will see a drop in listings.

While this is a very real risk, I believe Rightmove’s dominance in a growing market is more significant. Regardless of what happens in the next year, I believe adding this share to my portfolio will deliver good returns over the next few years. That is why I’m adding this share to my portfolio with my next chunk of savings.

A FTSE 100 giant

Consumer goods company Unilever (LSE:ULVR) owns over 400 household brands worldwide. With a market position in food, beauty, and home care products, the company has a large position in several consumer sectors.

I believe that this FTSE 100 company will be able to handle the threat of inflation due to its large brand presence. Household names such as Ben & Jerries, Lynx, and Dove have been on supermarket shelves for decades and I think consumers are unlikely to shun them as the cost of living increases.

This may not be the greatest value share I could be adding to my portfolio this year. It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9, which I believe is fair but not a bargain. And a €25.5bn debt load is also a slight concern to me.

However, this investment is all about longer timeframes to me. I am confident that Unilever will retain its position in the consumer market for decades to come and I see now as the perfect time for me to get a slice of a high-quality company. As a result, I’m also adding this stock to my portfolio.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Finlay Blair has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

A bargain growth stock to buy and hold for 5 years

| Stuart Blair

The short-term future for growth stocks looks very uncertain. However, I'd use the dip to buy, including this top-quality e-commerce…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a beach
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d buy cheap UK shares in an ISA to try to retire rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap UK shares can jump start the wealth generating process and build a much larger nest egg for retirement.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I’d start building passive income with just £15 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Generating a passive income is the first step towards financial freedom. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he'd get started with just…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

A sinking FTSE 250 stock (and a falling AIM share) to buy in July!

| Royston Wild

Stacks of FTSE 250 and AIM-listed shares have plummeted in value as stock market volatility has increased. Here are two…

Read more »

Young man exercising in his house gym, doing push ups
Investing Articles

An AIM stock I’d buy on the dips and hold for 10 years

| Roland Head

This family-run AIM stock is a quality business that's starting to look very affordable for my portfolio, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

3 reasons the easyJet share price could climb in July

| Alan Oscroft

The easyJet share price looks like one of the weakest performers on the UK stock market right now, with turmoil…

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: Persimmon, Entain, Vistry

| John Choong

A company's earnings can indicate whether it's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest FTSE firms reporting results, and…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is now the perfect time to buy Tesla shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla shares have lost nearly half their value since reaching a peak in November 2021, as the US Nasdaq has…

Read more »