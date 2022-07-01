Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares for its growth in July?

Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares for its growth in July?

Despite posting excellent annual results, Marks and Spencer shares are down 40% this year. Could this be a buying opportunity for me?

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) shares are down 40% this year. Despite that, the retailer reported excellent numbers in its most recent full-year results, with plenty of promise for the future. As such, I think a closer look at the company is warranted.

Hungry for more

After years of declining profit margins, Marks and Spencer launched its latest turnaround programme in 2020 under the Never the Same Again name. This bid to improve the brand’s image and business operations looks like it might be working. The FTSE 250 firm has posted an excellent recovery since, with improvements in customer perception of the M&S brand. As a result, M&S Food sales grew 10.8% year-on-year, while expanding its market share from 3.4% to 3.6% over a three-year period. This was also helped in part by its key partnerships with Coca-Cola‘s Costa Coffee and Ocado.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Additionally, the firm saw its operating margins improve in the second half of its financial year. Even so, I was impressed that the board is aiming to further improve its food supply chain through boosting efficiency and cutting costs. Thus, I expect its food prices to become more affordable, allowing it to expand its market share.

Getting the right fit

Marks and Spencer isn’t just its food business, however. One of the main reasons behind its poor past performance can be attributed to the company’s inability to keep up with the times, as far as its struggling clothing offer was concerned.

That being said, the Never the Same Again programme gave a breath of fresh air to the retailer’s clothing segment. Consequently, the division saw its sales figure jump 51.6% on the year and 3.8% against three years ago.

There’s also the positive effect of M&S’s investments in digital. With heavy competition from e-commerce giants and more nimble omnichannel retailers, Marks and Spencer was always going to struggle. However, enhanced investment has made its e-sales more market competitive. In fact, market penetration has almost doubled to 34%. This has been helped by around its 40 clothing brand partnerships. Moreover, the acquisition of Jaeger and The Sports Edit have added even more depth and variety to its offer.

A summer with Marks and Spencer

Since 2018, Marks and Spencer has reduced its debt levels by 12%. What impressed me most though, is its cash position, which has grown by a whopping 455%! Furthermore, profit margins are back to a healthier level of 2.8%, with free cash flow at £1.1bn.

Marks and Spencer cash and debt levels.
Source: Marks and Spencer Investor Relations

Nevertheless, my concerns of a potential recession impacting sales are shared by the board. Having said that, CEO Stuart Machin stated that its market positioning and business strategy will help mitigate any slowdown. He believes that the company has a strong brand image to help it maintain its market share. He also expects strong tailwinds from travel, leisure, and weddings to keep its sales numbers strong.

Marks and Spencer shares have a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9. While it’s not seen as a traditional growth stock, it does have an average price target of £1.93. This gives it the potential to rebound by 43% over a one-year period. Therefore, I’ll be capitalising on its low share price and will buy some stock for my portfolio in July.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS, Ocado Group, and boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

UK shares: 1 cheap dividend stock I bought to combat inflation!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is on the lookout for the best UK shares to protect himself from soaring inflation. Here is one…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

A beaten-down penny stock to buy on the dip!

| Dr. James Fox

This penny stock is down 12% in just a few weeks. But at the current price, it looks like a…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The Lloyds dividend could keep growing – but will it?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he's not taking the prospect of a growing Lloyds dividend for granted.

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Are BT shares a good buy at 185p?

| Dr. James Fox

BT shares offer a fairly attractive dividend and are down considerably over four years. But is this stock right for…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is down one-third. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has lost a third of its value since the year began. Our writer explains why he…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Down 57%, cheap NIO shares are ‘no-brainer’ additions to my portfolio!

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares have risen considerably in recent months, but are down over the year. I'm still buying this stock for…

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Will a recession help or hurt the B&M share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The B&M share price has been tumbling and there's a recession looming, So why would our writer still consider adding…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to invest for a stock market recovery?

| Charlie Carman

Waiting for a stock market recovery? Our writer outlines his approach to investing during turbulent times and why he can't…

Read more »