Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for the stock market recovery

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for the stock market recovery

The FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) has tanked in value this year. Paul Summers views this as a great opportunity to load up on some of its best stocks.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 250 has now fallen by over 20% from its peak. This means we can properly refer to it as being in ‘bear market’ territory.

From a near-term perspective, this is hardly great news for UK-focused investors like me. However, I’m seeing it as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks from the mid-tier that could grow my wealth once sentiment (inevitably) reverses.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Here are just two examples, one of which I already own.

Greggs

A 46% fall year-to-date for Greggs (LSE: GRG) leaves the shares languishing near their 52-week low.

This fall isn’t completely unsurprising. In May, the company reported higher costs relating to raw materials, energy and staff. It also suggested that consumer incomes will “clearly be under pressure” for the rest of 2022.

In addition to this, some investors may be grieving over the departure of much-admired CEO Roger Whiteside and/or unsure about his replacement, Roisin Currie. The recent train strike hardly helped trading given the number of Greggs sites near or in stations either.

But if there’s a stock that’s only temporarily unpopular, surely it’s this one? Greggs is loved by millions of commuters and shoppers. Once inflation begins to cool, I think we could see a strong recovery in the share price — just as we did when the UK government began easing lockdown restrictions.

The valuation is also pretty compelling. The tumble in 2022 leaves this FTSE 250 member trading at 15 times earnings. For a company that usually generates great returns on the money invested in it by management, that looks very reasonable to me. There’s a 3.5% dividend yield in the offing too.

As frustrating as it has been to see all my post-pandemic profit evaporate in recent months, I need to see this price tumble for what it is: a brilliant chance for me to top up!

Tritax Big Box

Another FTSE 250 constituent I’d be willing to buy today is Tritax Big Box (LSE: BBOX). Unlike Greggs, this is a stock I’ve coveted for what seems like a very long time but not actually snapped up. Unfortunately, the valuation just didn’t appeal. But things are changing.

Tritax shares have also fared worse than the index in 2022 so far — down 26%. This leaves them trading at 25 times earnings. Now, that’s far from cheap. However, at least some of this premium can be justified by its defensive properties.

The Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) manages logistics assets like warehouses for some of the biggest retailers around. Think Tesco and Next. Based on the ongoing growth of online shopping, demand for what it does should only get stronger. That should mean the dividends keep flowing out to investors. Tritax currently yields 3.7%.

This company would also add some diversification to my portfolio by giving me exposure to a sector I’ve hitherto not had. This can help to lower the overall risk I’m taking. If another stock in an unrelated part of the market (such as Greggs) falls, Tritax may help to mitigate the damage.

This is not to say that Tritax shares won’t continue falling. Lower online sales at retailers could see investors throw out the baby with the bath water. So, perhaps drip-feeding my money into a position here might be psychologically easier (although not necessarily more profitable).

More on Investing Articles

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares this July?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching the FTSE 100 for the best dividend-paying shares to buy this month. Are these blue-chip shares brilliant buys,…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares for investors to buy in July!

| Royston Wild

I think these safe-haven FTSE 100 stocks could rise in July amid weak stock market confidence. Here's why I'd buy…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are these beaten-down FTSE stocks great buys for July?

| Royston Wild

Extreme stock market volatility in 2022 has caused these FTSE stocks to slump in value. Is now the time for…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Two 9% dividend shares I’d keep buying in July

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights two dividend shares from his portfolio and explains why he thinks the they offer safe high yields.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

A tasty passive income cocktail for the weekend?

| Michelle Freeman

It might sound crazy but cocktails and a great passive income portfolio have a lot in common. Michelle shares her…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Best British stocks to buy in July

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share their 'best of British' stocks to buy for July, including a whole host…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

4 no-brainer stocks to buy for chunky dividends in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the stocks he's looking to buy for the upcoming month that pay out above average…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down UK shares I just bought in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

UK shares have outperformed other global stocks in recent months. However, here are two that have been beaten down recently…

Read more »