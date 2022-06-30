Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to buy investment trusts

3 reasons to buy investment trusts

Investment trusts have been paying out the biggest total amount of dividends in history. Our writer explains why he would consider investing in them.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

Last year was the best one on record for the total size of dividends paid by investment trusts, according to Link Group. In the year to March, the payouts totalled more than £5bn.

At the moment I do not own any shares in investment trusts. But I have done in the past and would consider doing so again now. Here are three reasons I think they could be a good fit for my portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

1. Dividend potential

There are different sorts of investment trusts. Some focus on income as an investing objective, while others are geared towards growth opportunities. Some try to offer a blend of both.

Owning shares is one of my favourite passive income ideas. I feel that investment trusts can be a good way for me to achieve this goal. For example, two trusts I have been eyeing lately as possible additions to my portfolio are European Assets Trust and JPMorgan China Growth & Income. Right now, they are yielding 9.0% and 5.1% respectively. I would be happy to have either of those dividend streams in my portfolio.

Investment trusts can also keep back some of the dividends they receive. That can allow them to maintain their dividend even in a year when their own income falls. That can only work for so long, of course. Ultimately, to keep paying out dividends, the investment trust itself needs to receive income from the shares it owns. That is never guaranteed.

2. Investment trusts and diversification

One of the key risk management principles I apply to investing is diversification. Some investors seem to think that risk management is just something for shareholders with lots of money at stake to worry about. I think that, as a private investor with a limited amount of money, risk management is as important for me as it is for anyone.

By buying shares in a wide range of companies and business sectors, I can reduce the impact on my overall portfolio if some of them do badly. But that can eat up a lot of money, as I need to pay separate dealing charges for each transaction. That is where an investment trust might help me. By buying shares in such a trust, I would only pay one set of dealing charges. But I could have the benefit of diversification, as many trusts own dozens of different shares.

That diversification may come at a cost, though. Investment trusts usually charge an annual fee. That would eat into the returns I could get from owning shares in the trust.

3. Professional management

One of the arguments in favour of such a fee is that it helps the trust cover the cost of professional managers.

Investors do not all agree on whether active management of a trust is helpful, compared to simply tracking an index. Managers can make bad choices, meaning the investment trust loses value.

However, I believe that the right skilled managers can bring knowledge, experience, and dedication to a trust. In some cases at least, that can lead to impressive results. By buying shares in an investment trust, I could hopefully benefit from that.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

4 no-brainer stocks to buy for chunky dividends in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the stocks he's looking to buy for the upcoming month that pay out above average…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down UK shares I just bought in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

UK shares have outperformed other global stocks in recent months. However, here are two that have been beaten down recently…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock has defensive traits! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Due to the current economic volatility, this Fool is looking for FTSE stocks with defensive capabilities to boost his holdings.

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Lithium stocks could be set to soar! Here’s 1 I like

| Jabran Khan

Lithium stocks are rising in prominence. This Fool delves deeper into this penny stock to see if it could be…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

With the Jupiter dividend over 11%, should I keep buying?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Jupiter dividend yield now north of 11%, should our writer load up on the fund manager's shares?

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Royal Mail shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith scratches his head at the continued fall in Royal Mail shares and tries to find out what's going…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett gamble could return over 20% in the next year

| Nathan Marks

Warren Buffett has loaded up on Activision Blizzard stock, aiming to make a handsome profit in the next 12 months.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

IAG shares fall again! Is this stock now too cheap to miss?

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares have not been kind to shareholders this year. And losses were compounded on Thursday amid more bad news.

Read more »