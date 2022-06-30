Home » Investing Articles » IAG shares fall again! Is this stock now too cheap to miss?

IAG shares fall again! Is this stock now too cheap to miss?

IAG shares have not been kind to shareholders this year. And losses were compounded on Thursday amid more bad news.

Posted by Dr. James Fox Published
| More on:
A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".

Image source: Getty Images

IAG (LSE:IAG) shares fell over 3% on Thursday morning amid more bad news for the air travel industry. The company is down a whopping 38% over the past 12 months.

I already own IAG shares, but as a long term investor, I’d buy more at today’s price. Here’s why!

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Why did the share price fall today?

Many investors in travel industry stocks will have hoped that pandemic-induced disruption would be over by now. However, that’s not the case.

So called “travel chaos” has gripped the industry. Airlines have been forced to cancel flights amid staff shortages, both in terms of cabin crew and those on the ground.

Yesterday, IAG-owned British Airways announced it was axing more than 650 July flights to Europe. The move will affect up to 105,000 passengers.

On Thursday, Heathrow airport asked airlines to cut flights because it was expecting more passenger numbers than it can currently cope with. Some 30 flights will be cut today.

The announcement from Heathrow came as Paris CDG airport cancelled around 17% of flights due to strike action by airport firefighter staff.

These events have compounded negative economic news. Household incomes in the UK fell for a fourth consecutive quarter at the start of the year, marking the longest run of declines since 1955.

Less disposable income will undoubtedly have a negative impact on travel.

IAG’s prospects

Despite the negative sentiment surrounding the industry, I’m bullish on IAG’s long-term prospects.

To start with, IAG has a market capitalisation of £5.3bn, but the enterprise value stands at £16.15bn. The former takes into account the high amount of debt held by the company and the perception of the company’s prospects. However, I’d expect these two figures to be closer.

Despite declining real incomes in the UK, demand for travel appears strong. There’s clearly some pent-up demand after the pandemic put a halt to international travel. In its most recent update, IAG said that “strong customer demand is expected to drive profitability from quarter 2 onwards”.

The Airports Council International’s latest assessment suggested that the removal of restrictions has had a “positive and immediate impact on global air travel demand”. However, it noted that travel in the Asia Pacific was lagging behind the rest of the world.

Capacity is returning to pre-pandemic levels too. IAG expects capacity for Q2 to be around 80%, Q3 at 85%, and Q4 at 90% of 2019 levels. This is certainly promising news.

Heathrow even recently increased its expected passenger numbers for the year. The airport now expects 54.4m travellers to depart from the aviation hub in 2022.

And according to forecasts, IAG has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for 2023 of just 5.8. That looks like good value to me.

Risks

Ok, so there’s no shortage of risks.

For one, there are strikes planned and maybe more ahead. Some 700 IAG check-in staff are due to strike over the summer.

The company has net debt of €11.6bn. Servicing that much debt will certainly impact profitability.

We can’t forget about Covid-19 either. The virus appears to be getting weaker, as you’d expect. But there’s no guarantee that we won’t see a more virulent strain in the coming months. That would definitely hurt air travel.

Despite this, I think the prospects outweigh the risks and I’d buy more IAG stock at today’s price.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox owns shares in IAG. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

4 no-brainer stocks to buy for chunky dividends in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the stocks he's looking to buy for the upcoming month that pay out above average…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down UK shares I just bought in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

UK shares have outperformed other global stocks in recent months. However, here are two that have been beaten down recently…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock has defensive traits! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Due to the current economic volatility, this Fool is looking for FTSE stocks with defensive capabilities to boost his holdings.

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Lithium stocks could be set to soar! Here’s 1 I like

| Jabran Khan

Lithium stocks are rising in prominence. This Fool delves deeper into this penny stock to see if it could be…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

With the Jupiter dividend over 11%, should I keep buying?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Jupiter dividend yield now north of 11%, should our writer load up on the fund manager's shares?

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Royal Mail shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith scratches his head at the continued fall in Royal Mail shares and tries to find out what's going…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett gamble could return over 20% in the next year

| Nathan Marks

Warren Buffett has loaded up on Activision Blizzard stock, aiming to make a handsome profit in the next 12 months.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy investment trusts

| Christopher Ruane

Investment trusts have been paying out the biggest total amount of dividends in history. Our writer explains why he would…

Read more »