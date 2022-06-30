Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Renalytix share price is tanking

Here’s why the Renalytix share price is tanking

The Renalytix share price has lost almost 90% of its value in one year. Our writer is a shareholder — here is his plan.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office

Image source: Getty Images

It is not a great time to be a shareholder in Renalytix (LSE: RENX) — which I am — as the share price has lost over a quarter of its value in today’s trading as I write this. That means that, over the past year, it is down a painful 89%.

What has caused this – and what should be my next move as an investor?

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Weak results

The immediate cause for today’s fall is the company’s most recent quarterly trading statement, which it published this morning.

Revenue was just $0.8m. That is an increase from $0.6m in the same period a year ago. But it is still miniscule.

Meanwhile, the company continues to spend heavily. The profit and loss account is ugly. General and administrative expenses for the quarter almost doubled compared to the prior-year period, reaching $10.8m.

Other costs also grew, leading to a $14.7m loss for the quarter. That looks uncomfortably large for a company with a market capitalisation of just £92m.

At the end of March, the company had $32.2m in cash and cash equivalents. Since then, it has raised nearly $27m in financing. Still, at the current level of cash burn, that liquidity is barely enough to see the company through another year.

I have always felt Renalytix needs to grow sales fast to reduce its losses. But with revenues still as low as they are, the current level of cash burn looks unsustainable unless the company raises more money in the coming year. That risks diluting shareholders if it takes the form of a rights issue.

What comes next?

I continue to be optimistic about the outlook for the Renalytix’s kidney disease diagnostic platform. The company is rolling out the technology to a wider range of healthcare providers. It has also secured coverage from a growing pool of insurance providers.

Renalytix expects revenue this year to come in at $2.9m, almost double what it managed last year. That is an impressive growth rate, albeit from a low base.

Still, selling expenses continue to be a big concern for me. Even if sales double this year, and do the same again next year, the company will still be lossmaking if it keeps its current cost base.

The costs of a salesforce are necessary to grow sales fast – but they are eating into a shrinking cash pile. While the projected revenue growth for this year is good, it still will not fix Renalytix’s problem of spending far more than it earns.

My move on the Renalytix share price

Renalytix is different to most shares I own. Normally I like a company to have a proven, profitable business model before I invest. By contrast, Renalytix is spending to grow. That makes it heavily lossmaking.

I think the technology is strong and continue to see potential. With the Renalytix share price just over a tenth of what it was a year ago, I am actually considering investing a little bit more in the company as I do think its long-term sales potential is very strong. But I recognise there is a real risk that, if Renalytix cannot grow sales fast enough to cover its cost base, at some point the shares could go to zero.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Renalytix. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

4 no-brainer stocks to buy for chunky dividends in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the stocks he's looking to buy for the upcoming month that pay out above average…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down UK shares I just bought in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

UK shares have outperformed other global stocks in recent months. However, here are two that have been beaten down recently…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock has defensive traits! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Due to the current economic volatility, this Fool is looking for FTSE stocks with defensive capabilities to boost his holdings.

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Lithium stocks could be set to soar! Here’s 1 I like

| Jabran Khan

Lithium stocks are rising in prominence. This Fool delves deeper into this penny stock to see if it could be…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

With the Jupiter dividend over 11%, should I keep buying?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Jupiter dividend yield now north of 11%, should our writer load up on the fund manager's shares?

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Royal Mail shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith scratches his head at the continued fall in Royal Mail shares and tries to find out what's going…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett gamble could return over 20% in the next year

| Nathan Marks

Warren Buffett has loaded up on Activision Blizzard stock, aiming to make a handsome profit in the next 12 months.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

IAG shares fall again! Is this stock now too cheap to miss?

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares have not been kind to shareholders this year. And losses were compounded on Thursday amid more bad news.

Read more »