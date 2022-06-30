Home » Investing Articles » A top penny stock to buy in July

A top penny stock to buy in July

Penny stocks can carry higher risk for investors than larger companies. However, here is one low-cost UK share I think could deliver massive returns.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept

Image source: Getty Images

Penny stocks can experience periods of intense share price volatility. Whats more, smaller market-cap stocks can also have much weaker balance sheets than larger businesses. This can make them much more vulnerable to economic and industry downturns.

Buying penny shares, however, could also give investors access to a growth hero of tomorrow. And this has the potential to turbocharge the returns made over the long term.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

To Invinity and beyond

Investing in shares that play a role in the ‘green economy’ is one way investors can try to make big profits over the next decade.

I’ve sought to do this by buying renewable energy stock The Renewables Infrastructure Group. I have also invested in TI Fluid Systems, which makes lots of components for use in electric cars. I’m considering buying shares in penny stock Invinity Energy Systems (LSE: IES) too.

This UK share makes energy storage technology that ensures a constant stream of power supply. Energy production from renewable sources can fluctuate wildly according to when the wind blows and the sun shines. Invinity’s tech then can help prevent power outages from occurring.

Demand for the stock’s product, therefore, could rise strongly as the number of renewable energy farms across the world grows. But I like Invinity in particular because of its focus on vanadium flow batteries (VFBs).

Vanadium batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used and therefore represent a threat to other technologies like VFBs. However, I’m backing interest in Invinity’s batteries to snowball given their superior durability, safety and long-term cost effectiveness.

Latest trading news from the company this week was highly encouraging on this front. Revenues soared almost 700% year-on-year in 2021, to £3.2m. And its sales pipeline had soared 152% between 2 November and 25 May to stand at 714.2 MWh.

Invinity plans to supercharge production over the next couple of years to keep sales soaring too. It’s why broker VSA Capital thinks revenues will rise more than fourfold to £14.1m in 2022 and then to £20.6m next year.

Risk vs reward

It’s important to acknowledge that Invinity isn’t tipped to turn a profit over the next 18 months at least. This can create higher risk for an investor, as share placings or taking on debt can be used by loss-making companies to soothe liquidity problems.

On balance, though, this is something I’d be happy to accept with Invinity. In my opinion, the potential rewards investors could receive more than make up for this risk.

Research suggests that the global VFB market will be worth $592.4m by 2026. That’s more that double the $237.5m that the industry is estimated to be worth today. If everything goes to plan then Invinity Energy Systems could have a big role to play in this rapidly growing market.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Royston Wild has positions in TI Fluid Systems and The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

4 no-brainer stocks to buy for chunky dividends in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the stocks he's looking to buy for the upcoming month that pay out above average…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down UK shares I just bought in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

UK shares have outperformed other global stocks in recent months. However, here are two that have been beaten down recently…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock has defensive traits! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Due to the current economic volatility, this Fool is looking for FTSE stocks with defensive capabilities to boost his holdings.

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Lithium stocks could be set to soar! Here’s 1 I like

| Jabran Khan

Lithium stocks are rising in prominence. This Fool delves deeper into this penny stock to see if it could be…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

With the Jupiter dividend over 11%, should I keep buying?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Jupiter dividend yield now north of 11%, should our writer load up on the fund manager's shares?

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Royal Mail shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith scratches his head at the continued fall in Royal Mail shares and tries to find out what's going…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett gamble could return over 20% in the next year

| Nathan Marks

Warren Buffett has loaded up on Activision Blizzard stock, aiming to make a handsome profit in the next 12 months.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

IAG shares fall again! Is this stock now too cheap to miss?

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares have not been kind to shareholders this year. And losses were compounded on Thursday amid more bad news.

Read more »