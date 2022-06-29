Home » Investing Articles » A dividend-paying penny stock to buy as inflation soars!

A dividend-paying penny stock to buy as inflation soars!

As inflation soars I need to take care to protect my shares portfolio. Here’s a penny stock I think could actually soar in this economic environment.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
Inflation in newspapers

Image source: Getty Images

It’s my belief that gold prices could be about to soar. And I’d play this theme by purchasing shares in gold-producing penny stocks like Shanta Gold (LSE: SHG).

Gold prices are being pulled in opposite directions by rising inflationary pressures and frantic central bank action to tame them.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Major central banks are tightening policy in a way we haven’t seen for many years. This week, Hungary’s national bank grabbed headlines by raising rates by an eye-popping 1.85%, the biggest hike since the beginning of the 2008 financial crisis. Analysts had been expecting a more modest half-percent increase.

National banks are in crisis mode as inflation rises. Most eyes are on the US Federal Reserve and the possibility of three further rate increases in 2022. There’s a possibility though that banks across the globe will keep aggressively tightening policy, a major threat to bullion prices.

Inflation accelerates

I think, however, that inflation could keep heading through the roof despite ongoing central bank action. After all policymakers have so far been unable to tame the inflationary beast through monetary tightening.

What’s more, their appetite to act may be severely compromised if economic conditions weaken drastically. The head of the World Bank, David Malpass, recently told CBS that it will be “very hard” for some countries to avoid moving into recession.

He added, too, that “it’s going to take months and months, and maybe two years, to bring inflation back down”.

So why Shanta Gold?

On top of those economic factors, demand for gold could also rise as geopolitical tensions rise between Russia and China and the West.

But I wouldn’t buy gold itself or a financial instrument like an ETF that tracks the gold price. I’d rather buy a gold mining stock like Shanta Gold that also pays a dividend. This AIM share carries a decent yield of 2.2% for 2022.

I also like Shanta Gold because of the steps it’s taking to drive production higher. If successful, this could see profits outperform broader movements in the gold price.

A top long-term buy

The business produces gold from the New Luika mine in Tanzania. Production here is expected to range between 68,000 and 76,000 ounces in 2022. And it’s on track to bring its Singida asset in the country online in the first quarter of 2023. If everything goes to plan this will drive group production above 100,000 ounces a year.

On top of this, Shanta owns the high-grade West Kenya Project, which could yield terrific long-term rewards. The firm’s described work here as “[the] most consistently high-grade drilling programme we’ve ever conducted at any asset in [our] history”.

Shanta Gold is a penny stock I’d buy for the current inflationary environment and look to hold onto for years.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 10 years ago is now worth this much

| Alan Oscroft

Over the past decade, investors who put their cash into Lloyds shares have seen poor returns on their investment. Or…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Tullow share price jumps as oil goes higher! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tullow Oil share price has bounced up and down this year despite a soaring oil price. Here, I weigh…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares I’d buy for July with £600

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of his favourite UK shares that he wants to buy with free cash in the coming…

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Investing Articles

2 shares with dividends I’d buy in July

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing this pair of shares with dividends for his portfolio. Here's why.

Read more »

Piggy bank rocketing skywards
Investing Articles

Will this FTSE 250 stock fly to the moon?

| Charlie Carman

Falling revenue and profits mark an end to the pandemic boost for this FTSE 250 stock, but does an imminent…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

In the tech selloff, what growth stocks should I buy?

| Stuart Blair

The Nasdaq index has sunk around 28% year to date. However, this has led to many buying opportunities in quality…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

40% down, is Tesla stock a buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has shed two-fifths of its value so far this year. Could this be a buying opportunity for our…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Should I save money or invest for retirement using the FTSE 100?

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 index is home to some great businesses that can help propel me to a happy financial retirement.…

Read more »