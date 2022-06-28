Home » Investing Articles » With no gains in five years, is the FTSE 100 dead money?

With no gains in five years, is the FTSE 100 dead money?

Our writer considers what the FTSE 100’s flat performance means for his portfolio in inflationary times.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

Looking at the FTSE 100 index of leading shares today compared to five years ago, it has grown… by almost nothing. Up just 0.1% in that period, in real terms the index has lost value given current inflation rates.

So does just parking my money in the lead index at the moment mean it is dead money that is unlikely to appreciate in value? Not necessarily.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

FTSE 100 investing

Past performance is not an indicator of what will happen next. Although the FTSE 100 has barely moved in five years, and is up only 3% in the past 12 months, that does not mean the same will happen in the next five years. So money invested in the index today may not turn out to be dead money in future. Time will tell. The FTSE 100 could go into a growth spurt — but it could also drop.

One benefit I see to investing in the index, for example through a tracker fund, is diversification. Even with a small sum of money, I can get exposure to a large number of companies. That could help me reduce my risk compared to putting all my money into a small number of companies.

Choosing individual shares

But I think the principle of diversification also helps to explain why the FTSE 100 has had such lacklustre returns in the past few years. Having a position in each of 100 shares means that, as an investor, I would have to take the bad with the good.

That is why I currently use my Stocks and Shares ISA to own individual shares rather than an index tracker. That way, I hope to benefit from the strong performance of some top level shares while missing out on the poor performance of others.

How to find shares to buy

But how can I filter out shares that will perform well from those that will do badly? The short answer is that I cannot, as nobody knows what will happen next. What I can do is look for certain characteristics that over the long term are often associated with business success.

For example, if a company has an enduring competitive advantage that could help it keep making profits. That might be an infrastructure network, like the electricity distribution assets of National Grid. It could own a strong brand, like Guinness-maker Diageo. It may be proprietary technology, like Rolls-Royce.

I also consider a company’s balance sheet. If it has the ability to generate profits but they then get swallowed up servicing debt, the company may not be an attractive investment for me.

Why I own FTSE 100 shares

Although I do not own shares in a FTSE 100 tracker, I own stakes in a number of businesses that are included in the index. They are large companies that have already proven their business model. I try to find them by using the approach I described above.

So although the FTSE 100 may not have done well lately, that does not mean some of the shares in it might not still turn out to be good investments for my portfolio. I just need to find them!

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy BT shares today

| Charlie Keough

After a solid performance in the first half of 2022, this Fool explains why he'd add BT shares to his…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Down 25%, are Taylor Wimpey shares a ‘no-brainer’ buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Rising interest rates are bad for house buyers, and they're hitting the builders too. But I think Taylor Wimpey shares…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Today is a great time to look for shares to buy like these

| Kevin Godbold

Here are four shares to buy right now I think they're backed by some of the best businesses on the…

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Down over 80%, is the boohoo share price a steal?

| Christopher Ruane

The boohoo share price has lost over four fifths of its value in one year. Our writer explains why he's…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’ll buy this FTSE 250 growth stock next month

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods likes this FTSE 250 growth stock and thinks it would be a good addition to his portfolio as…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 signs that shares could be set for a new bull market

| Alan Oscroft

Stock markets are cyclical, and investors go through phases of buying and selling. How can we best deal with the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I plan to make passive income with just £3 a day

| Harshil Patel

There are multiple ways to make passive income in 2022, but our writer considers a popular method that involves dividend…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are down 10% in 2022. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have dropped by almost a tenth so far in 2022. But the bank is in good shape to…

Read more »