Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d buy BT shares today

Why I’d buy BT shares today

After a solid performance in the first half of 2022, this Fool explains why he’d add BT shares to his portfolio today.

Posted by Charlie Keough Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

The first half of 2022 has proved to be a damning time for the stock market. Factors such as rising inflation have dampened investor confidence. And as a result, many stocks have felt the full effect of this. Yet amongst this, BT (LSE: BT.A) shares have posted a solid performance, rising over 8% this year.

The past five years have been somewhat of a disappointing time for BT shareholders. The stock is down 36% during this period as it has faced multiple challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic. But, with the stock gaining some momentum this year, I believe this could be the start of positive times ahead for BT. Let’s find out why.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

A solid buy

My main attraction to BT shares is the fact it’s a ‘defensive’ stock. With a huge amount of pre-existing infrastructure, the business has minimal operating cost exposure. And on top of this, it also has a large customer base, giving it — to some degree — more pricing power.

Its defensive nature essentially means in uncertain periods like the one we are currently facing, BT offers my portfolio stability. With inflation continuing to soar, reaching over 9% in the UK for May, for me this is pivotal. Its strong dividend yield of 4.1% could also boost my portfolio with extra cash and offer me some protection against rising inflation.

I also like the positive outlook the business provided in its full-year results released in March. Its Opeanreach network has continued to grow and has now reached over 7 million premises with 1.8 million connections. And its 5G network now covers half of the UK population.

BT also announced how it’s extending its cost savings target to £2.5bn by the end of FY25, from the original £2bn target for FY24. This shows the business is moving in the right direction.

As a potential investor, these are positive signs.

BT doubts

While I remain bullish on BT, I do see some issues. My main concern is the debt it has. According to its results, this currently sits at just over £18bn. With interest rates creeping up, this will place further pressure on the business in its attempts to eradicate this debt. For me, this is a deterring factor.

The firm is also involved in a dispute with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) regarding pay. The CWU represents around 40% of BT’s workforce. And with the cost-of-living crisis, the union has been pressing the firm for wage increases. After failing to agree on a rise, members have been voting this month on whether industrial action will take place. Should this occur, this would undoubtedly hurt the BT share price.

Why I’d buy

There’s no doubt that, should BT fail to come to an agreement with the CWU, the next few months could see the stock struggle.

However, as a long-term investor, I see BT shares as a solid buy. The stability it can bring to my portfolio is something I value highly. And its full-year results provide me with optimism for the future of the business.

Should you invest £1,000 in BT right now?

Before you consider BT, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and BT wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Down 25%, are Taylor Wimpey shares a ‘no-brainer’ buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Rising interest rates are bad for house buyers, and they're hitting the builders too. But I think Taylor Wimpey shares…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Today is a great time to look for shares to buy like these

| Kevin Godbold

Here are four shares to buy right now I think they're backed by some of the best businesses on the…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

With no gains in five years, is the FTSE 100 dead money?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers what the FTSE 100's flat performance means for his portfolio in inflationary times.

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Down over 80%, is the boohoo share price a steal?

| Christopher Ruane

The boohoo share price has lost over four fifths of its value in one year. Our writer explains why he's…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’ll buy this FTSE 250 growth stock next month

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods likes this FTSE 250 growth stock and thinks it would be a good addition to his portfolio as…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 signs that shares could be set for a new bull market

| Alan Oscroft

Stock markets are cyclical, and investors go through phases of buying and selling. How can we best deal with the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I plan to make passive income with just £3 a day

| Harshil Patel

There are multiple ways to make passive income in 2022, but our writer considers a popular method that involves dividend…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are down 10% in 2022. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have dropped by almost a tenth so far in 2022. But the bank is in good shape to…

Read more »