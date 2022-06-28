Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I’ll buy this FTSE 250 growth stock next month

Here’s why I’ll buy this FTSE 250 growth stock next month

Andrew Woods likes this FTSE 250 growth stock and thinks it would be a good addition to his portfolio as July approaches.

Posted by Andrew Woods Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Games Workshop had a compound annual EPS growth rate of 31.4% between 2017 and 2021
  • Between 2020 and 2021, pre-tax profit increased from £89.4m to £150.9m
  • The company paid a dividend of £2.35 per share in 2021 and 2022

With July just around the corner, I’ve been on the lookout for some quality growth stocks. I’ve been searching through the FTSE 250 index. While it’s got a number of great companies, one stands out to me. Let’s take a look.

Eye-watering earnings growth

In the past year, the share price of Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) has tumbled around 43%. Over the longer term in the past five years, however, the share price has flown 425%. It currently trades at 6,520p.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The company – a manufacturer of fantasy miniatures – posted increasing pre-tax profits between 2020 and 2021, from £89.4m to £150.9m. 

An attractive aspect of Games Workshop, however, is its earnings track record. Between 2017 and 2021, earnings per share (EPS) rose from 95.1p to 372.7p. 

By my calculation, this means that the firm had a compound annual EPS growth rate of 31.4%. For me, this is a mark of a true growth stock and presents a strong case for being part of my portfolio. Despite this, I always have to remember that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

In an update for the three months to 28 February, the company announced that it was paying a total dividend of £2.35 per share. This was flat year-on-year, but is at least a sign of consistency. The potential of acquiring an income stream, together with strong growth, is extremely appealing to me.

Solid revenue, but risks remain

The company released an update for the 12 months to 29 May, during which it stated that revenue for the year ended June 2022 is expected to be no less than £385m. For the year ended June 2021, revenue was £353m

Furthermore, pre-tax profits are expected to be around £155m, up from the previous year’s figure of £150.9m.

With results due on 26 July, I will be watching very closely to see if these expectations are met and how they compare with the official results.

There are risks, however, with my potential investment. The broader economic environment may not be favourable for retail businesses like Games Workshop.

With inflation on course to hit 10% this year in the UK, prices may increase. Furthermore, surging energy costs are also hitting households hard. Finally, rising interest rates mean that borrowing money is becoming more expensive.

The result of all these risks is that customers could have less money in their pockets with which to buy fantasy miniatures. This state of affairs may impact future sales figures and, as a result, revenue and profit.

Overall, this company has enjoyed stunning earnings growth over the past five years. Revenue and profit have also been solid. The mixture of growth and income makes Games Workshop all the more attractive. While there are certainly risks, I will definitely be adding this stock to my portfolio next month.        

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy BT shares today

| Charlie Keough

After a solid performance in the first half of 2022, this Fool explains why he'd add BT shares to his…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Down 25%, are Taylor Wimpey shares a ‘no-brainer’ buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Rising interest rates are bad for house buyers, and they're hitting the builders too. But I think Taylor Wimpey shares…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Today is a great time to look for shares to buy like these

| Kevin Godbold

Here are four shares to buy right now I think they're backed by some of the best businesses on the…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

With no gains in five years, is the FTSE 100 dead money?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers what the FTSE 100's flat performance means for his portfolio in inflationary times.

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Down over 80%, is the boohoo share price a steal?

| Christopher Ruane

The boohoo share price has lost over four fifths of its value in one year. Our writer explains why he's…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 signs that shares could be set for a new bull market

| Alan Oscroft

Stock markets are cyclical, and investors go through phases of buying and selling. How can we best deal with the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I plan to make passive income with just £3 a day

| Harshil Patel

There are multiple ways to make passive income in 2022, but our writer considers a popular method that involves dividend…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are down 10% in 2022. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have dropped by almost a tenth so far in 2022. But the bank is in good shape to…

Read more »