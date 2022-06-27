More on Investing Articles

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

I think the JD Sports share price is a bargain. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why the JD Sports share price has led him to buy more for his portfolio.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is this tech stock one of the best shares to buy now?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is on the hunt for the best shares to buy now for his holdings and takes a closer…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 250 shares to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

I think the FTSE 250 is offering some great dividend and growth shares at the moment. And there are plenty…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

This growth stock has seen its shares pull back! Should I buy now?

| Jabran Khan

When a growth stock sees its share price drop, I look carefully to see if I could pick up a…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How to identify the best income shares like this one

| Kevin Godbold

Income shares vary in quality but this approach keeps me from making some of the worst howlers with dividend investing.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Tesla shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Jon Smith

If Jon Smith had bought Tesla shares a year ago, he'd be in profit. But he has some concerns for…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

Should I buy tobacco shares now for big dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

After a possible setback for electronic cigarettes, our writer explains why he would still buy tobacco shares for his income…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Should I bite on these 4 double-digit dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers whether these four double-digit dividends look sustainable and what that means for his portfolio.

Read more »