Home » Investing Articles » 2 promising penny stocks to buy on the dip

2 promising penny stocks to buy on the dip

As stock markets continue to correct, I am hunting for oversold penny stocks that I think could help turbocharge my portfolio returns without breaking the bank.

Posted by Mark Tovey Published
| More on:
Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business

Image source: Getty Images

For those who are willing to stomach the volatility, penny stocks offer an exciting opportunity to get in on the ground floor of tomorrow’s successful businesses.

Here are two that could be a good fit for my portfolio:

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Red Cat Holdings

This Puerto Rico-based company produces drone products, technologies and services.

Over the last decade, drones have become increasingly noticeable at parks, on beaches and in other open-space areas.

Aside from the hobbyist drone market, the technology is also being adopted in a range of industries, from videography to weather monitoring, firefighting and even delivery services.

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) offers investors a chance to get a piece of the drone market, valued at $100bn in 2020 and growing at 20.5% annually.

Most eye-catching is the company’s ‘drone box’ technology, which is the equivalent of the ‘black box’ on an aeroplane. By tracking drone flight data, the technology allows operators in this nascent sector to comply with growing regulatory demands and more easily qualify for drone insurance. 

Then there is Rotor Riot, which is Red Cat Holding’s retail and media arm, which pumps out slick YouTube videos for its 200,000 subscribers, driving customers to its online drone store, rotorriot.com.

Red Cat Holdings is a tiny fish in this sector, and its lunch could end up being eaten by behemoths like Chinese drone manufacturers DJI or Yuneec.

But with year-on-year revenue growth in the most recent quarter up over 300%, from $428,000 to $1.9m, Red Cat Holdings is so far gobbling up market share in this booming sector.

Trading at $2, down over 8% year to date, I would be happy to buy the dip on Red Cat Holdings, which is priced at a reasonable multiple of 12 times trailing sales.

Clovis Oncology 

This small-cap pharmaceutical company based in Colorado has seen its stock price rally by over 100% in June, from $0.66 to $1.49, following the publication of positive interim phase 1/2 clinical trial results for one of its patented drugs.

Still, plucky investors can talk about ‘buying the dip’ on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), as the risk-off sentiment triggered by rising interest rates and high inflation has the company’s share price trading at a 48% discount compared with the beginning of 2022.

Clovis Oncology has two main products:

  • Rucaparib, sold under the brand name Rubraca, is a pill for certain types of ovarian and prostate cancers that has been approved for use in the UK, the EU and the US.
  • FAP-2286, a radioactive substance that attaches itself to solid tumours for imaging and therapeutic purposes. FAP-2286 has not been approved for use anywhere yet.

On 14 June, Clovis Oncology reported positive results from its phase 1 trial of FAP-2286, leading to a massive jump in its share price.

Further news from the company’s trial of FAP-2286 will likely cause similarly large swings in the price – and new investors could be left with startling losses if the drug’s efficacy is called into question by unfavourable findings.

So far, however, the trial is going well and none of the nine patients given FAP-2286 for solid tumours have had to abandon or cut back their dosage due to side effects, while one of the patients has exhibited a partial response to the radiotherapy drug.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Mark Tovey does not have a position in any of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

I wouldn’t buy Bitcoin today. FTSE value stocks look much better value to me

| Harvey Jones

Now looks like a promising time to buy UK value stocks, while Bitcoin still looks far too risky for me.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is below 85p. Here’s what I’m doing!

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has suffered this year. Trading for below 85p, this Fool decides whether this is an opportunity…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

4 dividend stocks to buy as inflation soars!

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best dividend stock to invest in as global inflation soars. Here are several high-dividend-yield shares that…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

UK shares to buy now: 3 big fallers I’d snap up

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks this trio of strong business performers could be attractive UK shares to buy now for his portfolio.

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

Could a falling stock market help me get rich?

| Christopher Ruane

When the stock market falls, what does it mean for our writer's portfolio? Here's why it could be an opportunity.

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Should I buy these two 12%-yielding dividend shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Do these double-digit dividend yielders offer our author the right balance of risk and reward for his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Lloyds shares at 43p

| Charlie Carman

Our writer outlines three factors that make him bullish on Lloyds shares, as well as one noteworthy risk facing the…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

How I’m investing my money in this bear market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Bear markets can present amazing opportunities for long-term investors. But a cautious approach is sensible, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »