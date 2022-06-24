Home » Investing Articles » IG’s top 3 resilient stocks to buy

IG’s top 3 resilient stocks to buy

Inflation is rising at its fastest rate for 40 years. Paul Summers looks at three of IG’s stock ideas to protect himself.

Posted by Paul Summers Published
Inflation in newspapers

Image source: Getty Images

When the going gets tough, I want to know that the shares I hold are resilient. That’s why I was drawn to a recent article from the financial experts at IG Group (LSE: IGG). They’ve identified three examples of potentially great stocks to buy as inflation runs riot.

Three tough cookies

IG picked out catering giant Compass Group, luxury goods purveyor Burberry (LSE: BURBY), and pharmaceutical firm Astrazeneca (LSE:AZN). It’s not hard to see why these businesses appeal.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Compass has staged a remarkable comeback from a pandemic that, thanks to the mass cancellation of events and gatherings, brought the company to its knees a couple of years ago. Client numbers are up and organic revenue growth is beating expectations. As IG’s experts note, the need to save cash could mean more trade for Compass as clients outsource.

Burberry has occupied a position in my portfolio for a while now and it’s hard to disagree that it’s one of the better retailers to buy in inflationary times. Put simply, anyone buying from Burberry is unlikely to be feeling the pinch. Also, I’m confident new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd’s experience should bring investors back once the economic clouds clear.

If anything smacks of defensiveness, it’s the pharmaceutical industry. So, the inclusion of Astrazeneca isn’t surprising. Following on from its Covid-19 vaccine success, the company is seeing good things from Enhertu — its new breast cancer drug. It’s not too dependent on any one part of the world for earnings either, meaning it should be able to handle ‘local’ economic shocks.

Risk involved

In a perfect world, I’d buy a set of stocks for a particular objective and they’d perform without fuss. Sadly, I can’t be sure such an outcome will occur. This is the eternal problem facing investors — what happened in the past might never ‘repeat itself’.

Investing in any or all three of the above certainly involves risk. Compass could be hit hard by rising wage costs. Burberry is heavily dependent on trading in China, whose economy has not been firing on all cylinders recently. At 19 times forecast earnings, AstraZeneca shares are pricier than industry peers. Is this premium truly justified?

Alternative options

Thankfully, I’m blessed with choice. These three are far from the only options of stocks to buy in the fight against inflation. Indeed, one alternative is to invest in businesses that benefit from the subsequent market volatility, such as IG Group itself! This is something I personally do.

To balance things out, I also funnel some of my cash into managed and index funds. These help to diversify my portfolio and ensure I don’t put all my eggs in too few baskets.

I simply can’t bet against shares

No one truly knows where markets will be at the end of 2022 and which particular stocks will hold their own. However, there is one thing I’m far more confident about: owning stakes in fundamentally great companies can really pay off if I can wait for confidence to (eventually) return. Academic research has consistently shown that equities generate the best returns of all assets over the long term.

Buying resilient stocks can really help but becoming a resilient investor is, I would argue, even more essential.

Stay the course, fellow Fools!

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Paul Summers owns shares in IG Group and Burberry. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry and Compass Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Down 45%, are these UK shares no-brainer bargains right now? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Several top UK shares are down significantly and two companies on my list look like possible attractive buys right now.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I bought these 2 FTSE 100 shares two years ago. Should I now add to them?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods asks if he should add to his current holding in these two FTSE 100 shares ahead of a…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Has the Deliveroo share price bottomed?

| Paul Summers

The Deliveroo share price (LON:ROO) is down nearly 60% in 2022. Paul Summers asks whether it's now hit bargain territory.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett recently bought these 2 growth stocks. Should I join him?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders if he should follow billionaire investor Warren Buffett and invest in these two exciting companies.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Shares look cheap but should I invest in the stock market now?

| Michael Wood-Wilson

The stock market has fallen in the last month, but I believe that if I invest sensibly now, it could…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

How to react to a bear market as a Foolish investor

| Sam Robson

With the Nasdaq and S&P 500 officially in 'bear market' territory, and commentators believing UK markets might follow suit, what's…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

3 events that could cause the Lloyds share price to explode higher

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through several key events over the course of the summer that could provide a spark for the…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 FTSE firms yielding 7.5% in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Harvey Jones

Today's low share valuations boost the appeal of investing for income using a Stocks and Shares ISA

Read more »