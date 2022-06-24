Home » Investing Articles » 9.5% dividend yield! Here’s a FTSE 250 dividend stock I might buy

9.5% dividend yield! Here’s a FTSE 250 dividend stock I might buy

I think now’s a great time to go shopping for income shares. This FTSE 250 dividend stock has seen its yield explode during this bear market.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

Soaring inflation and the cost-of-living crisis are big threats to UK shares as 2022 progresses. It’s something I need to consider carefully as I search for FTSE 250 dividend stocks to buy.

But, so far, the UK housebuilding sector remains pretty resilient. A sharp slowdown in property prices is yet to transpire despite such warnings since the back end of 2021. So, right now, I’m tempted to buy shares in Vistry Group (LSE: VTY).

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Encouraging government data on Wednesday has reinforced my appetite for housebuilders like this. This showed average house prices rose an extra 1.1% between March and April. This also resulted in annual house price growth of 12.4% in April.

More good news

In another positive omen, FTSE 100 builder The Berkeley Group released another set of positive trading numbers midweek. The company saw annual pre-tax profits rise 6.4% in the financial year to April.

Meanwhile, the value of underlying sales reservations was up a whopping 25% year-on-year and “slightly ahead” of the two years before the pandemic.

Businesses like Vistry (formerly known as Bovis Homes) are having to endure rising construction costs. But property price growth continues to outpace increasing building product costs by a fair margin. As a consequence, these firms continue to make decent profits.

Reflecting this point, City analysts think Vistry will report a 13% annual earnings increase in 2022.

A rock-bottom P/E ratio

Of course, profits estimates can be downgraded according to company-specific and external factors. But Vistry’s low valuation provides a margin of error for me to enjoy.

At 822p per share, the builder commands a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.8 times. This is comfortably inside the value watermark of 10 times and below.

9.5% dividend yields

I mostly like Vistry though because of its exceptional dividend prospects. The business is expected to lift the full-year dividend from 60p per share in 2021 to 73.2p this year.

Consequently, the dividend yield clocks in at a mighty 8.9%. And things get better for 2023 too. A 78.3p per share dividend is predicted for then, driving the yield to 9.5%.

A top FTSE 250 dividend stock

I need to be careful about buying big-dividend shares today. Deteriorating economic conditions mean many UK shares won’t generate enough profits to pay the dividends, some City analysts expect.

However, I think the chances of Vistry meeting current dividend projections are high. Anticipated payouts over the next couple of years are covered 1.9 times by expected earnings. A reading of 2 times and above is considered as good protection for investors.

Vistry also has lots of cash on its balance sheet that it can use to pay big dividends if profits disappoint. Indeed, its share buyback plan launched earlier this month illustrates the excellent liquidity it currently enjoys. I think Vistry’s an excellent income stock for me to buy during this bear market.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

This is how I’ve built a diversified shares portfolio!

| Royston Wild

Building a diversified shares portfolio can help significantly reduce the risk I face as an investor. Here are the steps…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Trading for pennies, is the Rolls-Royce share price an unmissable bargain?

| Stuart Blair

The Rolls-Royce share price has faced a difficult few years, and is currently under 100p. Is now the perfect time…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

5.5%+ dividend yields! 2 inflation-resistant shares I’d buy

| Royston Wild

Inflation continues to rise at eye-popping rates across the globe. Here are two inflation-resistant UK shares I'd buy to protect…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 investment trusts with dividends of 5%+ I’d buy before a recession

| Christopher Ruane

This pair of investment trusts with dividends have caught our writer's eye as possible purchases for his portfolio ahead of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Now, more than ever, is the time to invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

With share prices falling and fear of a recession ahead, our author thinks it’s time to follow Warren Buffett’s advice…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Are value stocks making a comeback?

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks value stocks will continue to outperform growth. So why is he looking for growth stocks?

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Could IAG shares be in further trouble?

| John Choong

Airport disruptions, expensive fuel, and higher inflation have dropped IAG shares further. Here's why I think it could be in…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 250 shares I’d scoop up for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

This handful of FTSE 250 shares is on our writer's watchlist for his portfolio, partly because each pays a dividend.

Read more »