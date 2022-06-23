Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 shares to earn passive income for life

How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 shares to earn passive income for life

FTSE 100 shares come in many styles and sizes. From defensive to cyclical, value to growth, it can be a minefield to find the best companies.

Posted by Harshil Patel Published
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 index includes many dividend-paying shares. And I reckon dividend income is an excellent way to earn passive income for life.

When a listed company pays dividends, it distributes a share of its profits to shareholders like myself. So I’d want to pick companies that have good prospects for future earnings.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

So how do I go about doing so? First, I’d need to decide how much I want to invest and for how long. As a long-term investor, my timeframe is over five years. In the near term, share prices can rise and fall due to market sentiment. But several years should allow a good company to demonstrate its value.

Buying the FTSE 100

If I was investing £5,000 today, I could buy a FTSE 100 index fund. On average, the UK’s leading shares pay a dividend yield of around 4%. Normally, that wouldn’t sound too bad.

But right now, UK inflation is at the highest level since 1982. Prices are rising rapidly as I can frustratingly see at the fuel pump, supermarket and on my energy bills.

A 4% dividend yield won’t keep up with rising prices, so I’d prefer to aim higher. I’ve found several FTSE 100 shares I’d buy that yield over 8%.

8%+ dividend yield

For instance, I’m drawn to mining giant Rio Tinto. Currently, it offers a whopping 13% dividend yield.

A word of warning, however. This sounds particularly high to me, and there is a risk that lower future earnings could result in its dividend being cut. Even so, Rio has a rich history of reliably distributing dividends.

As the second-largest metals and mining operation in the world, its earnings prospects are sound and I reckon it’s likely to continue thriving for many decades.

Next, I want to pull the trigger on Phoenix Group Holdings. It may not be a household name, but it’s a FTSE 100 business worth over £6bn. It focuses on long-term savings and retirement businesses.

Phoenix is also a reliable dividend payer that currently offers an appealing 8% yield. I also like that it has regularly paid dividends for 13 years and has a track record for growing its dividend consistently.

Bear in mind that falling share prices in general is a risk to earnings but, with 240 years of experience, I’m confident that it is resilient enough to manage.

Chunky passive income

If I invest in these two individual shares, on an initial investment of £5,000 then I would expect to receive a passive income of £525 every year. That sounds great to me.

But over time, I would try to add funds to my pot to eventually reach £100,000. That should be enough to pay an annual passive income of £10,500. It’s not quite enough to retire, but adding it to other pensions should allow for a more comfortable retirement.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying UK shares to try and retire in comfort!

| Royston Wild

I've been buying UK shares during the recent bear market. I think it could help me build a retirement nest…

Read more »

Piggy bank being carried by balloon
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Soaring prices mean I need to think more carefully about buying inflation-resistant UK shares. I think these two could thrive…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares I’ve bought during the market correction!

| Royston Wild

Stock market corrections provide opportunities to buy top-quality stocks for very little money. I think these cheap FTSE 100 shares…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Dividend stocks are holding up well at the moment. Here are 3 to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

As investors look for stability in a volatile market, dividend stocks are proving popular. Here are three that are catching…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy during this bear market?

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best-value FTSE 100 stocks following the recent market correction. Are these UK blue-chip shares now too…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Arrival shares could double my money!

| John Choong

Arrival shares have been battered since its IPO. The stock is down 95% down from its all-time-high. So, here's how…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares now yield 8% and look too cheap to ignore

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares haven't delivered much growth for years, but just look at that dividend.

Read more »

Portrait of worried woman standing beside window
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is down 48%! Will it recover?

| Charlie Carman

The Royal Mail share price has taken a beating in 2022, leading to the company's demotion from the FTSE 100.…

Read more »