Home » Investing Articles » 2 depressed FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for long-term growth!

2 depressed FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for long-term growth!

The FTSE 250, like it bigger brother, is a great place to look for value right now. Today I’m looking at depressed travel stocks that I’m backing to take off.

Posted by Dr. James Fox Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 250 consists of the 101st to the 350th largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. The index contains a number of travel stocks, many of which are yet to recover from the pandemic.

However, I think the travel industry is much closer to pre-pandemic levels than their share prices suggest.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

So, here are two travel stocks that I’ve bought or am looking to buy more of for my portfolio.

easyJet

Things haven’t looked too rosy for easyJet (LSE:EZY) in recent weeks as travel chaos hit UK airports. The firm has cancelled hundreds of flights amid a shortage of staff, partially because of Britain’s tight labour market.

The firm has since lowered its initial guidance. The airline now expects third-quarter capacity (the period to June 30) to be around 87% of 2019 levels. It also said that Q4 capacity would be at 90%.

This isn’t what shareholders wanted to hear, but I don’t think it’s particularly bad news.

Demand for travel is clearly very high after two years of Covid-induced disruption. Passengers are also paying a lot more for their tickets too, although figures highlighting the increasing prices vary.

Labour shortages represent one headwind, fuel costs are another. But, easyJet is relatively well prepared for this. The airline said it was 71% hedged for the second half of the year.

Another headwind is interest rates and its impact on debt repayments. Thankfully, easyJet has no further debt maturities until the 2023 financial year. At the end of the first quarter, the net debt position was £600m.

There’s clearly risk here, but I’m willing to buy more easyJet stock at the current 414p. In the long run, I believe the airline will prosper.

WH Smith

Then there’s WH Smith (LSE:SMWH). Yes, that’s right. OK, it isn’t a typical travel stock for sure, but its fortunes are closely tied to the industry. The company is a leading travel retailer with a presence in a wide range of locations including airports and train stations.

JP Morgan recently raised its price target on the group to 1,900p, considerably above the 1,465p it’s trading for today. The bank said that WH Smith was a fundamentally stronger business now than it was before the pandemic and that performance was improving.

It cited three reasons for the upgrade and highlighted “better category opportunities, with the rollout of the ‘one stop Travel shop’ format; better space growth opportunities, with the acquisitions of InMotion/MRG providing both a US rollout story and further expansion into Europe/Asia; [and] better business mix, with a higher [percentage] of group profits coming from Travel.”

This was reflected in WH Smith’s June update. The company said that sales in the 15 weeks to June 11 were up 107% on the same period in 2019, with its travel division surging by 123%.

Some analysts have even suggested the travel chaos may benefit the firm. If flights are cancelled, the shop loses out, but if passengers are transferred to later flights, WH Smith could gain as bored customers look to pass the time by buying £8 Toblerone bars, among other things.

I already own WH Smith stock, but would buy more at the current price.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox owns shares in easyJet and WH Smith. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

After the Petropavlovsk share price has crashed 95%, who’s buying?

| Alan Oscroft

The Petropavlovsk share price has plunged to low penny share territory, with the Russia-based gold miner being crushed by Ukraine…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Should I buy more British American Tobacco shares at 3,500p?

| Roland Head

British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) shares are among the top three risers in the FTSE 100 this year. Is there…

Read more »

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

Are Aviva shares the best dividend option in the FTSE 100?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the generous dividend yield on Aviva shares and asks whether it's the best buy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d buy Barclays shares today, then hold them for decades

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares have struggled lately, but they're incredibly cheap and the dividend appeals to me.

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

3 ‘no-brainer’ FTSE 100 value stocks to buy before July!

| Dr. James Fox

I think the FTSE 100 is a great place to look for value stocks right now. Today, I'm looking at…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to supercharge my portfolio as inflation soars!

| Dr. James Fox

I think these dividend stocks can help my portfolio overcome the impact of inflation and deliver long-term growth.

Read more »

Hispanic man using laptop in home office and drinking coffee
Investing Articles

HSBC shares are up 20%. Here’s what I’m doing now

| Harvey Jones

While HSBC shares have risen strongly this year, I'm approaching the Asia-focused bank with caution.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Dividend Aristocrats: 1 I’d buy and 1 I wouldn’t

| Stephen Wright

Dividend aristocrats tend to provide strong capital returns to shareholders. Our author is looking at investing in one today… and…

Read more »