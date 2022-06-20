Home » Investing Articles » Zero savings? How I’d use the Warren Buffett approach to start building wealth

Zero savings? How I’d use the Warren Buffett approach to start building wealth

Our writer explains how he would try to start growing his wealth from a standing start by learning from Warren Buffett.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Famous investor Warren Buffett may be super-rich but he was not born into amazing wealth. Although his family was deemed well off, Buffett’s billions have come about as a result of his own investing success.

But If I had no savings and wanted to start building my wealth, here is how I would try to do so by learning from the ‘Sage of Omaha’.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Growing wealth

Money obviously does not grow on trees and to buy shares I would need funds. That is why I would set myself a regular saving target, for example £100 a week. I would set a goal that I felt was achievable, but challenging. Basically, the more money I save, the quicker I could start buying shares to try and build my wealth.

One reason Buffett has been such a successful investor is because he avoids a trap that catches many people. As their funds are limited, they put their money into very risky companies in the hope of fast returns. I can see why that seems tempting.

But I would take my time researching and try to invest in quality companies for the long term. As Buffett said: “The first rule of an investment is don’t lose money. And the second rule of an investment is don’t forget the first rule.”

That sounds obvious, but many people forget the first rule because they are in a rush. All shares carry risks, but Buffett focuses on what he sees as well-run companies with sustainable competitive advantages.

Understanding growth drivers

There are two broad types of investing. So-called growth investing typically involves buying shares in companies that are developing a new product, service or customer base in the hope of future growth. Companies like Tesla and Ilika are examples of growth shares.

Another style of investing focusses on the potential dividend from what are known as income shares. National Grid or British American Tobacco are examples — both pay dividends.

If my objective was to build wealth over the long term, I think either approach could possibly work. I may try to identify companies I thought had good business growth prospects. Alternatively, I could hope to get chunky dividends and grow my wealth through compounding them. I might use both approaches at once.

Whatever I decided to do though, I think it would be important to focus on finding shares I thought had some way to help me grow my wealth. That might be promising business growth prospects that could lift the share price, or the potential to throw off large sums of cash I could receive as dividends.

Buffett’s infrequent action

One surprising reason Buffett has been such a successful investor is because he does not buy or sell shares frequently. He waits until what he thinks is a really great potential investment — and then invests a sizeable amount.

Buffett keeps his portfolio diversified across a range of shares to help manage his risk and I would do the same. But, like him, I would not rush to invest. Instead, I would take time, do research and wait until I found what I thought were companies with great potential trading at an attractive share price.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100’s survivors withstand the next recession?

| Charlie Carman

As the UK economy shrinks, our writer looks for quality in the FTSE 100 shares consistently listed in the index…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

The battle of the defence stocks

| Peter McMullan

With continuing tensions globally, this Fool takes a closer look at the British stocks that could benefit from higher spending…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Halma might be the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

Halma has an impressive business and a growing dividend. Our author thinks that Halma shares might be the best stock…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I bought this 4% dividend yielding stock to boost my passive income stream!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he purchased shares in a REIT to boost his passive income.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

My Stocks & Shares ISA has slumped. Here’s why I’m loving it

| Alan Oscroft

I've invested through a number of stock market downturns, and in 2022 my Stocks and Shares ISA is dipping again.…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d look to earn £50 a week with dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a weekly passive income target of £50, our writer explains how he would start investing in dividend shares.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Jersey Oil & Gas shares after Sunak’s tax breaks?

| Dr. James Fox

Jersey Oil & Gas shares have gained considerably in recent months. But is this hydrocarbons newcomer right for my portfolio?

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

Can the Carnival share price recover from an all-time-low?

| John Choong

The Carnival share price is trading near its all-time-low. So, will the stock rally or sink further when it reports…

Read more »