Home » Investing Articles » Is BT stock a no-brainer buy at 180p?

Is BT stock a no-brainer buy at 180p?

BT stock has climbed almost 10% so far in 2022, while the FTSE 100 has fallen 6%. This Fool wonders if now is the time to add it to his portfolio.

Posted by Dylan Hood Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has been a tough year for stock markets. Rampant inflation has led central banks to hike interest rates, and as a consequence stocks are taking a hit. For context, the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 are down 6% and 23% year to date, respectively.

However, there are some stocks that have weathered the storm of this year’s market volatility. BT (LSE: BT-A) stock is up 4% this year, rising 9% in the past six months. Granted, the shares are down 10% over the past 12 months, but with the recent positive move, is this stock a no-brainer buy?

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

A great buy

One of the primary reasons I like the look of BT is due to its ‘defensive’ nature. The company has a huge amount of pre-existing infrastructure, meaning it has little operating cost exposure. In addition to this, the firm’s strong customer base gives it — up to a point — good pricing power, meaning it can move prices in line with inflation. Both of these factors should help BT stay afloat in today’s volatile markets.

The Q4 2022 results released in May also contained some good signs. The firm delivered on its main strategic priorities, with its 5G network now covering around 50% of the UK. In addition to this, its ultrafast Openreach broadband was rolled out to an additional 3m homes, now totaling 7.2m across the UK. Finally, FY2023 free cash flow predictions were adjusted from £1.3bn to £1.5bn, showing the strong cash generation of the telecoms giant. This should ensure a stable dividend for the foreseeable future.

Looking at BT’s valuation fills me with even more confidence. The shares currently trade on a forward price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1. This is below the P/E ‘value’ marker of 10. In addition to this, it looks much cheaper than competitor Vodafone that trades on a forward P/E ratio of 14.8. BT also offers a healthy dividend yield of 4.3%, which could top up my portfolio with extra cash.

Not plain sailing just yet

One risk I see for BT in the near future is the cost of living crisis. Yes, it has the luxury of moving its prices in line with inflation, but customers can only be pushed so far. They do have other options and if prices rise too much, they could move. It operates with wafer-thin margins so any substantial loss of customers could pose a big threat.

In addition to this, BT’s balance sheet is stacked with over £20bn in debt. As interest rates creep up, this figure could slowly rise, putting pressure on the business. However, BT’s cash positive cash flow projections signify that this debt isn’t an immediate risk.

A no-brainer buy?

I have a soft spot for BT stock in the current market, however, I wouldn’t go as far as calling it a no-brainer just yet. I think the stock could perform well over the next few years, and also provide me with a good inflation hedge. However, I think wider market volatility could dent the share price in the near future. As such, I’m going to wait until BT’s July results before making my move.   

Should you invest £1,000 in BT right now?

Before you consider BT, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and BT wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should I buy Alphabet shares now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Technology shares have fallen in 2022 and Google owner Alphabet is no exception. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares look cheap and pay a big dividend. But there are risks I need to be aware of,…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Will growth stocks lead the next market rally?

| Kevin Godbold

Growth stocks have been popular but yesterday's big winners may not be the best shares to own for the next…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

5 top shares to buy now in the stock market dip

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a handful top shares that he might buy now from areas including finance and utilities.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 250 could be one of the best places to invest for the next bull run

| Kevin Godbold

There are many growing businesses in the FTSE 250 index and I reckon it's a good place to look for…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock I’d buy to try and double my money in a new bull market

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can this FTSE 100 stock generate strong returns for me in the years ahead? Here's why I think the answer…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

The best UK income shares for passive investing

| Kevin Godbold

In the current stock market weakness, here's why I'd choose to focus on income shares such as these for long-term…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to target over £1,500 of annual dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks buying these eight companies in his Stocks and Shares ISA could potentially boost his passive income streams.

Read more »