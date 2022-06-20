Home » Investing Articles » Here are 2 top UK shares to buy with a spare £1,000

Here are 2 top UK shares to buy with a spare £1,000

I have a spare £1,000 to invest, so why do I think an airline and a mining firm are among the best UK shares to buy at the moment?

Posted by Andrew Woods Published
| More on:
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market has been volatile recently. With rising interest rates, soaring inflation, and surging energy costs, the broader economic outlook seems rather uncertain. Despite all this, I think that easyJet  (LSE:EZJ) and Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) are two UK shares to buy with a spare £1,000. Let’s take a closer look at why I would buy these companies at the moment.

Is easyJet clear for take-off?

easyJet is an airline specialising in short haul flying around Europe and North Africa and is currently trading at 423p. 

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Unsurprisingly, the firm was battered by the pandemic. Entry restrictions and the closure of borders meant that international travel ground to a halt for months on end.

For the year ended September, between 2020 and 2021, the business reported pre-tax losses of £1.2bn and £1bn, respectively. While these are losses on a huge scale, they have narrowed slightly over time.

As if the pandemic wasn’t difficult enough for the firm to navigate, it now has to deal with surging demand as more people want summer sun in Europe’s hotspots. 

To cope with the pandemic, however, the business cut a large number of cabin crew. It is now offering a £1,000 sign-on bonus to recruit staff. easyJet is caught in a race against time to find enough cabin crew or face the risk of having to cancel many more flights this summer.

On a slightly more positive note, the airline did expect passenger capacity to reach 90% for the three months to 30 June. So its recruitment drive may put it in a better position to cope with demand over the long term as well.

Rio Tinto’s surging metal prices

As the broader economic environment worsens, Rio Tinto is continuing to benefit from historically high metal prices.

As a reminder, Rio Tinto is a base metal mining firm operating on a global scale. It currently trades at 5,055p.

In 2021, the firm paid a record total dividend of $10.40 per share. Although dividend policies can be subject to change, it is encouraging to know that I may be able to derive a passive income from investment in this business.

Just this month, the company announced that it had shipped the first iron ore from its Gudai-Darri mine in Australia. With an expected annual production capacity of 43m tonnes, this mine could produce iron ore for use in all manner of industries, including construction.

Investment bank Jefferies also recently increased its target price for the firm from 6,700p to 6,800p, given the company’s solid recent performance. 

It warned, however, that demand from China could be low as it remains to some degree in a lockdown situation. As a major customer, China’s reduced demand could hurt Rio Tinto.  

Overall, while there are short-term issues affecting both companies, I think easyJet and Rio Tinto could perform well over the long term. I will split my £1,000 equally and buy shares in both firms soon. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100’s survivors withstand the next recession?

| Charlie Carman

As the UK economy shrinks, our writer looks for quality in the FTSE 100 shares consistently listed in the index…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

The battle of the defence stocks

| Peter McMullan

With continuing tensions globally, this Fool takes a closer look at the British stocks that could benefit from higher spending…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Halma might be the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

Halma has an impressive business and a growing dividend. Our author thinks that Halma shares might be the best stock…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I bought this 4% dividend yielding stock to boost my passive income stream!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he purchased shares in a REIT to boost his passive income.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

My Stocks & Shares ISA has slumped. Here’s why I’m loving it

| Alan Oscroft

I've invested through a number of stock market downturns, and in 2022 my Stocks and Shares ISA is dipping again.…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d look to earn £50 a week with dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a weekly passive income target of £50, our writer explains how he would start investing in dividend shares.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Jersey Oil & Gas shares after Sunak’s tax breaks?

| Dr. James Fox

Jersey Oil & Gas shares have gained considerably in recent months. But is this hydrocarbons newcomer right for my portfolio?

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

Can the Carnival share price recover from an all-time-low?

| John Choong

The Carnival share price is trading near its all-time-low. So, will the stock rally or sink further when it reports…

Read more »