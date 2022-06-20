Home » Investing Articles » Down 64%, is the battered Ferrexpo share price now a buy?

Down 64%, is the battered Ferrexpo share price now a buy?

Is the firm’s steely determination a clue that it will continue its work despite nearby conflicts?

Posted by Andrew Woods Published
| More on:
Preparing a budget during a pandemic

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Ferrexpo's operations have continued, despite their close proximity to battles
  • For the first three months of 2022, iron ore pellet production was level with the same period in 2021 
  • The firm continues to ship produce into Europe via rail and barge

The war in Ukraine has raged for many months now and has caused widespread devastation to civilians and infrastructure. One Ukrainian firm, Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO), has defied expectations and continued operations. The Ferrexpo share price is down 64% in the past year, so should I buy now?  

Muddling through the war

The share price of Ferrexpo – an iron ore pellet company operating in Ukraine – is almost directly correlated to how the war is progressing. With an iron ore plant in the centre of the country, it is always possible that shelling or missile strikes could impact operations.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The shares in the business are currently trading at 147p, down 50% in just the past six months.

Many potential investors, including myself, are wondering if the war might affect production, or the existence of the company itself.

Just last week, the firm announced that it is scaling back summer production. This is partially because ports on the Black Sea remain closed. 

Furthermore, there was damage to some barging operations in the southwest part of the country. In 2021, barges transported around 800,000 tonnes of the company’s iron ore pellets, so this damage is a blow for the firm.

With rail now the main option, Ferrexpo has turned to Ukraine’s vast network to shunt its produce across the country and into Europe.

Where are things going next?

There was some recent good news, however. In an update for the three months to 31 March, the business stated that iron ore pellet production was level compared with the same period in 2021.

What’s more, sales for the period amounted to 2.6m tonnes. Ferrexpo is able to maintain both production and sales in the middle of a warzone. This may be an indication that it can muddle through this crisis.

This leads to the overall question of where the war itself is going, because it directly influences the shares in Ferrexpo. It is clear that fighting is hurting both sides. This is not just on the battlefield, but in rising energy costs and sanctions.

Oil and gas prices throughout Europe have surged as a result of the war. This means that people have less and less disposable income as they are forced to spend more to fill up their vehicle with petrol, for instance.

On the other side of the fence, sanctions are hurting Russia, with many businesses having pulled out of the country. 

For me, I think a prolonged conflict is in nobody’s interest, so I’m expecting the war to end sooner rather than later. This could have a massive bearing on the direction of the Ferrexpo share price. 

Overall, this is a company that is doing its best to maintain operations in the middle of a war. Although it is scaling back production in the coming months, an end to the war, or even a ceasefire, could have a positive impact on the firm. I will be purchasing shares soon. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100’s survivors withstand the next recession?

| Charlie Carman

As the UK economy shrinks, our writer looks for quality in the FTSE 100 shares consistently listed in the index…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

The battle of the defence stocks

| Peter McMullan

With continuing tensions globally, this Fool takes a closer look at the British stocks that could benefit from higher spending…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Halma might be the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

Halma has an impressive business and a growing dividend. Our author thinks that Halma shares might be the best stock…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I bought this 4% dividend yielding stock to boost my passive income stream!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he purchased shares in a REIT to boost his passive income.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

My Stocks & Shares ISA has slumped. Here’s why I’m loving it

| Alan Oscroft

I've invested through a number of stock market downturns, and in 2022 my Stocks and Shares ISA is dipping again.…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d look to earn £50 a week with dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a weekly passive income target of £50, our writer explains how he would start investing in dividend shares.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Jersey Oil & Gas shares after Sunak’s tax breaks?

| Dr. James Fox

Jersey Oil & Gas shares have gained considerably in recent months. But is this hydrocarbons newcomer right for my portfolio?

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

Can the Carnival share price recover from an all-time-low?

| John Choong

The Carnival share price is trading near its all-time-low. So, will the stock rally or sink further when it reports…

Read more »