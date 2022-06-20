Home » Investing Articles » 5 reasons why Halma might be the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

5 reasons why Halma might be the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

Halma has an impressive business and a growing dividend. Our author thinks that Halma shares might be the best stock to buy in the FTSE 100 at the moment.

Posted by Stephen Wright Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in Halma (LSE:HLMA) are down around 40% since the beginning of the year. As an investor looking to buy shares in quality companies at good prices, I think that Halma might be the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now for my portfolio. 

Warren Buffett says that risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing and I think that Halma’s business is very complicated. But there are five reasons why I’m looking at Halma as the best opportunity in the FTSE 100 at the moment.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Cash generation

The first – and most important – reason is that Halma is a really excellent business when it comes to generating cash. At the end of the day, a business being able to generate cash for shareholders is what matters to me most.

Halma is extremely impressive in this regard. The company has £194m in fixed assets and generates just under £279m in operating income.

That’s a return on fixed assets of just under 144%. For context, Halma’s return here stacks up impressively against Google (74.5%), Meta (62.75%), and Starbucks (33.24%).

Scale

Halma’s businesses operate in highly specialised industries. That makes it difficult to understand, but it also brings an important advantage.

Operating in niche markets means that Halma’s businesses have few competitors. This protects the company’s impressive cash generation capacity.

Disrupting a dominant player in a small sector, such as Halma, would be expensive and ultimately unrewarding. As a result, Halma’s operations are protected by high barriers to entry for competitors.

Decentralised culture

One of the keys to Warren Buffett’s success at Berkshire Hathaway is its decentralised culture. Individual subsidiaries make their own decisions, rather than taking orders from a central office.

Halma is organised in a similar way. Its businesses are separate from one another and make their own decisions, empowering their management and encouraging an entrepreneurial spirit.

In my view, the structure of Halma’s business model is another strength of the company.

Financial position

Halma also has an impressive financial position. Its capital structure looks good to me, with around £713m in cash and £794m in total liabilities on its balance sheet, I think that it’s highly unlikely that the company will have any bankruptcy problems.

The organisation is also well in control of its debt. At the moment, Halma’s interest payments on its debt account for less than 3% of its operating income, which tells me that the company is unlikely to have any problems around its debt.

Lastly, the company has good financial liquidity. The company has twice as much cash as it had in 2019, which should allow it to respond well to opportunities that it sees in the future.

Increasing dividend

The final reason I think Halma shares might be a great investment for me is its dividend. The company is a dividend aristocrat and has been increasing its payouts to shareholders for the last 43 years.

By itself, an increasing dividend isn’t always a sure indicator of a good investment opportunity. But I think that Halma’s steady increases show stability over time, which makes the company attractive to me as an investor.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Alphabet (C shares) and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Halma. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100’s survivors withstand the next recession?

| Charlie Carman

As the UK economy shrinks, our writer looks for quality in the FTSE 100 shares consistently listed in the index…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

The battle of the defence stocks

| Peter McMullan

With continuing tensions globally, this Fool takes a closer look at the British stocks that could benefit from higher spending…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I bought this 4% dividend yielding stock to boost my passive income stream!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he purchased shares in a REIT to boost his passive income.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

My Stocks & Shares ISA has slumped. Here’s why I’m loving it

| Alan Oscroft

I've invested through a number of stock market downturns, and in 2022 my Stocks and Shares ISA is dipping again.…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d look to earn £50 a week with dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a weekly passive income target of £50, our writer explains how he would start investing in dividend shares.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Jersey Oil & Gas shares after Sunak’s tax breaks?

| Dr. James Fox

Jersey Oil & Gas shares have gained considerably in recent months. But is this hydrocarbons newcomer right for my portfolio?

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

Can the Carnival share price recover from an all-time-low?

| John Choong

The Carnival share price is trading near its all-time-low. So, will the stock rally or sink further when it reports…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Down 64%, is the battered Ferrexpo share price now a buy?

| Andrew Woods

Is the firm's steely determination a clue that it will continue its work despite nearby conflicts?

Read more »