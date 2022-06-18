Home » Investing Articles » This UK growth share has crashed 60%. I’m buying more!

This UK growth share has crashed 60%. I’m buying more!

Christopher Ruane explains why he has been stocking up on a growth share after its price plummeted.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.

Image source: Getty Images

It has been a volatile time in stock markets lately. But one growth share I own has done particularly badly, falling 60% over the past year. I do see some challenges for the company that help explain the fall – but reckon the price collapse is a buying opportunity for my portfolio.

Growth challenges

The company in question is digital media agency S4 Capital (LSE: SFOR). The name may not be very familiar, but the company was founded by Sir Martin Sorrell. He was responsible for building advertising giant WPP from scratch. Now he is following a similar path in the digital media world. But he is applying some lessons from his decades at WPP. For example, the way S4 pays for acquisitions is different to the old WPP method, as Sir Martin tries hard to keep founders actively engaged after their companies are acquired.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The growth story here has been very strong, with S4 consistently posting double-digit growth rates. On Thursday the company affirmed its guidance of 25% annual like-for-like gross profit and net revenue growth this year. On top of that, acquisitions could add more revenue and profit streams. So why has this growth share collapsed?

The S4 share price was already moving far down from its November highs, as part of a wider fall tech valuations. But the firm shot itself in the foot by delaying its annual results, then postponing them again just hours before the rescheduled date. That badly damaged confidence in the company’s management among many shareholders, including myself.

The road back

I think that negative investor sentiment continues to dog the S4 share price.

However, the company obviously recognises the reputational damage it has suffered. Sir Martin described the results delay that happened on his watch as “unacceptable”. The firm says it has “already strengthened the control, pricing and estimating functions” in its content practice, the main source of audit problems that caused the results to be late. It is working across the whole company to try and stop any such delay in future.

Meanwhile, I think the underlying investment case for this UK growth share remains strong. A recession could lead advertisers to cut budgets. But digital advertising remains a massive spending area and one I think is set to benefit from long-term growth. S4 has established a reputation for high-quality work, broad geographic reach, and a combination of services that helps clients avoid having to deal with lots of agencies in different markets. I think that adds up to a compelling growth story for the coming decade.

I bought this UK growth share

When the S4 Capital share price crashed after announcing the results delay, I did nothing. I chose not to buy any more of these tech shares until the results were published.

That has since happened: I think the company has learnt its lesson and meanwhile the growth story continues to look strong. But I can now buy the shares much cheaper than before, to hold for years to come. That is why I have been adding more S4 Capital shares to my portfolio.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane owns shares in S4 Capital. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow this Warren Buffett advice to buy cheap UK shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how inspiration from Warren Buffett is helping him hunt for cheap shares to buy for his portfolio.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 dividend stock to buy as interest rates rise

| Charlie Carman

The Bank of England just hiked interest rates for the fifth time in a row. Our writer examines a FTSE…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

My £3 per day passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks this passive income plan could help him earn extra cash by investing regularly.

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a no-brainer buy at 42p?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have given up their early 2022 gains and have plunged again. How resilient will the bank be in…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 stocks with P/E ratios below 10!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best-value FTSE 250 stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Here are two I'm considering snapping…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £500 a month in UK shares to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK shares are falling as inflationary panic continues to spread. Here's how I'm using the drop to help me in…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

At less than 90p, will I regret not buying Rolls-Royce shares now?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Henry Adefope believed Rolls-Royce shares were too expensive at 300p in 2019. The 70% decline in its price since then…

Read more »

Partnership of business concept.
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Burberry, Greggs, Deliveroo

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest insider transactions from three FTSE…

Read more »