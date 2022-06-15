Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy one of the most expensive stocks on the FTSE 250?

Should I buy one of the most expensive stocks on the FTSE 250?

This Fool looks at one of the most expensive stocks on the FTSE 250 index based on share price and decides if he would buy the shares.

Posted by Jabran Khan Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

Renishaw (LSE:RSW) is one of the most expensive stocks on the FTSE 250 index based on share price. Should I buy or avoid the shares?

Precision technology

So what is Renishaw and what does it do? It designs, develops and delivers solutions and systems that provide precision, control and measurement tools. Renishaw’s tools are used in a multitude of industries including healthcare, transport, electronics and agriculture.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

What’s the current state of play with the Renishaw share price then? Well, as I write, the shares are trading for 3,864p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 5,550p, which is a 30% drop over a 12-month period.

I do believe macroeconomic headwinds and the geopolitical issues in Ukraine, which caused the stock market correction, have pushed down Renishaw and many other FTSE 250 stocks.

To buy or not to buy?

So what are the pros and cons of me buying this stock?

FOR: The first pro of Renishaw shares I found was its performance track record (I do understand past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however). Looking back, I can see it has recorded consistent revenue and profit in the past four years. A tough 2020, caused by the pandemic, was offset by a return to revenue and profit growth in 2021 FY results. Coming up to date, Renishaw released a trading update released in May covered the nine months ended 31 March 2022. Revenue and profit have increased substantially compared to the same period last year and should underpin further full-year growth when these results are released later this year.

AGAINST: At current levels, the valuation of Renishaw looks a tad high for my liking. The shares are currently on a price-to-earnings ratio of 22. This is after they have fallen 30% in a 12-month period. Perhaps they were overvalued previously — maybe they still are? The results for FY22 would help me paint a better picture around valuation depending on how the shares react.

FOR: Renishaw shares pay a dividend that could boost my passive income stream. Dividends are underpinned by performance, which looks be heading in an upward trajectory based on recent results. It is worth noting that dividends can be cancelled at any time, however. A dividend yield of just under 2% is on offer currently, and this is in line with the FTSE 250 average.

AGAINST: Renishaw is an international business with more than 79 offices in 37 countries and over 5,000 employees. This profile and presence is usually a positive. My concern here is the impact of the pandemic and Renishaw’s exposure. When the pandemic struck in 2020, Renishaw saw performance and returns dip. In several parts of the world, restrictions may come back into force to curb rising infection levels. This could have an impact on performance and returns.

A FTSE 250 stock I’m keeping on my watch list for now

For now I will keep a keen eye on developments when it comes to Renishaw. I am keen to view full-year results later in the year, as well as understand ongoing macroeconomic and pandemic-related challenges it faces and how it plans to mitigate these.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Renishaw. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Should I buy more boohoo shares, down 80% in the past year?

| Andrew Woods

With results due tomorrow, could boohoo shares have further to fall or will this be the very beginning of a…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £50 a week to target passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how an approach based on regular investing could hopefully set him up with long-lasting passive income streams.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s what star stock picker Cathie Wood bought after the market correction!

| Dr. James Fox

Our writer takes a look at what Cathie Wood, the CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest, has been buying this…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d build a dividend portfolio with £5,000

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer discusses a handful of UK shares he would buy to set up a dividend portfolio.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Why FTSE 100 stocks are outperforming in 2022

| Stephen Wright

Why has the FTSE 100 held up better than the S&P 500 this year? And can it continue? Our author…

Read more »

A Deliveroo rider cycles in London
Investing Articles

Can the Deliveroo share price recover from penny stock levels?

| John Choong

Can the Deliveroo share price recover from penny stock levels, with soaring high inflation and pandemic tailwinds gone?

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

This green energy penny stock is trading for 1p! Should I buy it now?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan looks at whether he should add this dirt-cheap penny stock to his holdings with the current focus on…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing Articles

Is it now time to buy the most shorted UK stock?

| Stuart Blair

A heavily shorted stock is often a very bearish sign, yet it can also lead to a quick reversal. Is…

Read more »