How I’d build a dividend portfolio with £5,000

Income from shares can be a useful addition to wages or a pension. That is why I have been building a dividend portfolio. If I wanted to start another one from scratch today, here is how I would go about it.

Setting objectives

I would want to be clear with myself about what I hoped to achieve. That would help shape my investment decisions. For example, I think I could build a portfolio with £5,000. Investing that amount may provide me with a few hundred pounds of extra income each year, but it is almost definitely not going to start throwing off thousands of pounds in annual dividends.

I would also want to be clear about tying up the money. Imagine I put £5,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA then invest it in dividend shares. I cannot simply dip into that money whenever I need to, without selling shares. They may have gone down in price since I bought them, and selling would result in a loss. So I would set aside a spare £5,000, after having established an emergency fund, with the objective of leaving it invested in shares I felt could produce dividend income in future.

Risk management

In planning my portfolio, I would adopt a couple of risk management principles.

I would diversify across different shares, so if one did worse than I expected it would not hurt the whole portfolio too much. For example, sometimes a previous dividend payer suddenly cancels its dividend. With £5,000, I could invest £1,000 in each of five shares.

I would also focus on buying shares in quality companies I felt had strong business prospects, rather than just going after the highest dividend yields.

Shares for my dividend portfolio

What five shares would I buy right now?

Two are investment and asset managers. M&G and Abrdn benefit from strong brands and resilient long-term demand for financial services. But in the short term, I think volatile stock markets could lead to some customers switching funds to other providers, which is a risk to profits.

I would also happily buy shares in British American Tobacco. The owner of brands including Rothmans is a cash generation machine. That helps fund a generous dividend that has risen annually for over two decades. That may not continue – declining cigarette use in many markets is a risk to both revenues and profits. But I think the company may be able to continue growing, through a combination of acquisitions, pricing increases, and new product formats.

I would also buy the utility National Grid. The business owns the backbone of the UK distribution network, which gives it a strong competitive advantage. Rising electricity prices could lead to some users cutting back. But I think there should still be enough demand for electricity distribution to keep profits flowing at National Grid.

Finally I would buy shares in telecoms provider Vodafone. It also has a network that would be costly for a rival to match, as well as a strong brand. Ongoing capital expenditure costs may eat into profits, but I expect long-term customer demand to be buoyant.

Spending £5,000 on this dividend portfolio ought to earn me around £385 a year in dividends if the companies maintain their current payouts.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Abrdn, British American Tobacco and M&G. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

