Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Lam Research shares today?

Should I buy Lam Research shares today?

Shares in semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Lam Research have taken a big hit in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a buying opportunity.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dots over the earth connecting the world

Image source: Getty Images.

Tech stocks have taken a hit in 2022 and semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) is no exception. This year, its share price is down about 34%.

I already have a small holding in Lam as I’m quite bullish on the long-term growth story. Is now a good time to buy more stock for my portfolio? Let’s discuss.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

At the heart of a powerful megatrend

While investors seem to have lost interest in technology shares this year, the long-term growth story here is still very much intact, to my mind.

Semiconductors, or ‘chips’, are a very important part of the global economy. Today, they power almost all electronic devices including smartphones, computers, kitchen appliances, and electric vehicles. As the world becomes even more digitalised in the years ahead, demand for chips should rise.

But here’s the real kicker. Over the next decade, we’re likely to see countries all over the world build semiconductor plants domestically in an effort to minimise supply chain disruption (around 90% of advanced semiconductors are manufactured in Taiwan today).

This kind of activity should provide a huge boost for Lam Research as its innovative wafer fabrication equipment plays a crucial role in the chip manufacturing process. In fact, Lam says that today, nearly every advanced chip is built with its technology. So the future looks very exciting, to my mind.

I’ll point out that Wall Street analysts expect revenue growth of 15% for the year ending 27 June and 16% for the following year.

Bargain valuation

After the recent share price fall, the stock now looks cheap. With analysts forecasting earnings per share of $38 for the year ending 27 June 2023, the P/E ratio here is just 12.5. That’s an attractive valuation, in my view.

One person who clearly sees some value at current levels is board member Catherine Lego. Recently, she spent about $800,000 on Lam Research stock. It’s worth noting that Lego – who joined the board in 2006 – has considerable experience in the semiconductor investing space. Previously, she was a general partner at Oak Investment Partners, focused on the semiconductor industry. I see her $800k buy as very encouraging.

Additionally, the company recently authorised a $5bn share repurchase. This suggests management thinks the stock is cheap too.

Risks

Now I need to point out that, like many other companies, Lam is experiencing some supply chain and cost challenges right now. These issues are impacting profitability.

For the quarter ended 27 March, operating income as a percentage of revenue was 29.4%. In Q1 2021, it was 31.6%. The company described the supply environment as “extraordinarily difficult”.

These challenges could persist for a while so this is a risk to be aware of.

However, the good news is that management was confident in the long-term growth story: “We remain confident in the secular drivers of wafer fabrication equipment investment as well as Lam’s leadership position and expect to return to solid growth as industry constraints ease,” said president and CEO Tim Archer.

Lam Research: my view now

In light of all of the above, I’d be happy to buy more Lam Research shares today. In my view, Lam is a high-quality company with a very bright future.

I think the recent weakness has provided me with a great buying opportunity.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Edward Sheldon has positions in Lam Research. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lam Research. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Moderna shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Moderna shares have lost nearly 15% of their value over the last week. So is it time for me to…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

5% dividend yield! 1 UK share I’d buy in my ISA for 2022 and hold for 10 years

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I reckon this high dividend yield UK share could generate enormous passive income over the next decade. Here's why.

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Bargain hunting on the FTSE 100! 3 shares with P/E ratios below 6

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking for bargains to help my portfolio grow in the long run. These FTSE 100 stocks look cheap, but…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

A top AIM stock to buy today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights an AIM stock that has generated strong growth in recent years and appears to have plenty of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 ways Warren Buffett handles a falling stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith is paying attention to some classic Warren Buffett quotes as he thinks about about investing in falling markets.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

I’d invest £500 in these undervalued UK stocks right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he wants to invest in these two UK stocks that he thinks are great value plays…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Forget the Lloyds share price! I’d rather buy another UK share to try to get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price might look cheap now, but it might be for good reason. Here's another UK share that…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

I reckon these 2 FTSE 100 stocks are among the best shares to buy now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These two FTSE 100 stocks could be on the verge of exploding even with inflation and that makes them potentially…

Read more »