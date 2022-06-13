Home » Investing Articles » Astra Space stock is crashing. Should I buy?

Astra Space stock is crashing. Should I buy?

Astra Space stock is crashing hard after its rocket engine failed. So, is this an opportunity for me to buy the dip?

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Satellite on planet background

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Despite a successful launch, the rocket's second engine abruptly shut down, meaning the payload failed to reach the desired destination
  • With its share price deep into penny stock territory, Astra needs to prove its worth or risk going under
  • It's easy to forget in gloomy times that Astra is the fastest company to get its rocket to space, and it's still the same management team that is going to address this setback

The Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) share price has been plummeting as of late. The space launch company had already lost more than 80% of its value since its initial public offering. Nonetheless, recent events and a failed satellite deployment have plunged the Astra Space share price to an all-time low. Therefore, this could be a buying opportunity for me.

A tropical storm

After weeks of delays in getting a launch license from the US Federal Aviation Administration, Astra finally got under way on Sunday to launch its payload of satellites into space. However, despite a successful launch, the rocket’s second engine abruptly shut down. This meant that the satellites failed to reach the desired destination. While the reasons for this are still being investigated, NASA did release a statement, and has paused its next two launches with Astra.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Despite a loss of the first two of six satellites, the TROPICS constellation will still meet its science objectives with the four remaining CubeSats distributed in two orbits. With four satellites, TROPICS will still provide improved time-resolved observations of tropical cyclones compared to traditional observing methods… NASA will lend any expertise needed but would expect to pause the launch effort with Astra while an investigation is being conducted to ensure we move forward when ready. 

Source: NASA

Renowned astronomer Scott Manley gave his opinion on why the satellites didn’t reach their destination. He believes that the engine failure led to the rocket’s inability to orient itself toward the designated coordinates. As a result, the rocket overshot its target. Having said that, he isn’t sure what caused the engine to fail either.

‘Cheap’ failure

Amid all the panic, however, I think it’s important to zoom out and assess the economics and business model of Astra. The Alameda-based company offers the cheapest launch price of any of its competitors. At a base launch price of $2.5m, Astra would theoretically need to fail two out of its three launches, before its nearest competitor, Rocket Lab becomes economical. And, Astra transports satellites weighing less than 150kg (Class D), which are much easier to build than other, bigger satellites. This means that for smaller satellites, Astra still remains the straightforward option.

Nevertheless, Astra has plenty on the line. With its share price deep into penny stock territory, Astra needs to prove its worth or risk going under.

Refuelling is very likely

To make matters worse, Astra isn’t in the best cash position either. With an accelerating cash burn, I am beginning to worry whether the company can survive without having to raise capital. Given its low share price already, dilution isn’t expected to happen. As such, the company is likely to take on debt. This isn’t ideal with interest rates expected to grow over the coming months.

QuarterCash BurnCash and Equivalents
Q3 2021$69m$379m
Q4 2021$54m$325m
Q1 2022$163m$255m
Source: Astra Space Investor Relations

So, is Astra Space stock a good investment for me then? While many have been exiting their positions lately, it’s important to remember that the space industry is new and challenging.

SpaceX, for all its success, had its fair share of failures too. It’s easy to forget in gloomy times that Astra is the fastest company to get its rocket to space, and it’s still this same management team that will be addressing this recent setback. Thus, I’ll be waiting for the results of the investigation before buying more. But for now, I’ll be holding onto my position in Astra.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

John Choong owns shares of Astra Space at the time of writing. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

B&M shares continue to fall after FY results! Should I buy more or hold my position?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves into B&M’s recent FY22 results and decides if he should add further B&M shares to his portfolio…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan to make passive income with just £50 a month

| Alan Oscroft

It's not just wealthy people who can enjoy a passive income. I think anybody can do it, starting small and…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

BP shares are falling! Should I buy on the dip?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares have taken quite a hit over the past few days, wiping out most of May's gains. So, is…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

I’m in the red, but not panicking. I’m buying the dip!

| Andrew Woods

It is always tempting to close out losing positions. However, experience has taught me to buy the dip when the…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with Woodbois shares?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has already climbed more than 80% from its 52-week low. Could there be a further doubling…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy in this stock market dip

| Kevin Godbold

As a lifetime investor, today's market weakness makes me eager to shop for UK shares such as these that are…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 slumps! Here’s why

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a bad few days for global markets and the FTSE 250 is no exception. Here's why the index…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Are these 2 hot penny stocks set to take off?

| Andrew Woods

Although riskier, I love investing in penny stocks. Could these two companies, in the hospitality and outsourcing sectors, be set…

Read more »