Home » Investing Articles » After 5 years of underperformance, could the IAG share price be about to take off?

After 5 years of underperformance, could the IAG share price be about to take off?

Stephen Wright wonders whether the IAG share price can overcome high oil prices and staff shortages to make a comeback as travel demand surges this summer.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aircraft wind on the sunrise sky background.

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Travel demand is surging after years of pandemic-induced restrictions
  • International Consolidated Airlines faces headwinds from high oil prices and staff shortages
  • InterContinental Hotels Group does not have to deal with either of these issues

Shares in International Consolidated Airlines  (LSE:IAG) have had a difficult time over the past five years. As a result, the IAG share price is down just under 70% from its June 2017 levels.

There are some obvious reasons why the stock has performed so poorly. Chief among them is demand for flights being dampened by pandemic travel restrictions.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Bookings for 2022 are looking up, though. So could the IAG share price be about to take off?

Headwinds

I have my doubts. I think that IAG has two new problems to contend with, which I believe will keep its share price down.

The first is the high price of oil. Fuel is one of IAG’s major costs and higher oil prices mean that it has to spend more on fuel, weighing on its profits.

Oil prices have almost tripled in the last five years. If they remain high – as many believe they will – then IAG will be stuck with expensive fuel costs for some time.

IAG’s other major problem is staffing. Having released several staff during the pandemic, it’s now struggling to find enough people to meet the pent-up demand.

As a result, the airline is cancelling large numbers of flights. This is a big problem, since it prevents the business from taking full advantage of the returning demand for travel.

Strong demand and limited supply might allow IAG to charge higher prices for its seats. But the airline industry is notoriously competitive, which makes me think that this is unlikely.

Overall, I think that the IAG share price is likely to remain grounded, despite strong demand for flights this summer.

Better opportunities

While I doubt that the IAG share prices is about to take off, I do think that there is a way for me to profit from the surge in tourism.

The stock that I’m looking at here is InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG). I believe that the hotel chain stands to benefit from high demand for travel in a way that IAG does not.

InterContinental does not have IAG’s operational costs. Instead, hotel owners pay IHG to be a part of its network and use its branding.

As a result, IHG is unlikely to be affected by the high price of oil. Higher electricity prices might be an issue for individual franchise owners, but they’re unlikely to be a problem for the chain.

The same is true of staffing shortages. Finding people to run the hotels to keep up with demand is the job of the franchisees, not IHG.

I therefore prefer InterContinental Hotels to International Consolidated Airlines as an investment to benefit from surging travel demand. The structure of the hotel company’s business should allow it to sidestep the problems IAG will face.

From an investment perspective, IHG’s stock is much more expensive. But given the headwinds facing International Consolidated Airlines, I’m much happier owning the hotel chain at the moment.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended InterContinental Hotels Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Down over 60%, here are 2 bargain growth stocks to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have suffered considerably in 2022, due to inflationary pressures. Here's two that look exceptionally cheap right now.

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

Celebrating 70 years of stock market returns

| G A Chester

Economic, social and cultural change (and the changing complexion of the UK stock market).

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are we about to see a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy cheap UK shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Are the fears of a new recession creating a rare opportunity to buy UK shares at massive discounts? Here's what…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to beat inflation with these FTSE 100 stocks

| Kevin Godbold

FTSE 100 stocks such as these could help me offset the effects of price inflation.

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

2 sinking UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

There are stacks of dirt-cheap UK shares to buy following recent choppiness on stock markets. Here are two great British…

Read more »

Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 income stocks with yields of 5.9% & 12.2%!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 income stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Here are two whose massive…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks are big fallers. I think they’re too cheap

| Roland Head

Roland Head takes a look at three of this year’s biggest FTSE 100 fallers and explains why he thinks they…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

£3k to invest! 3 UK shares I’d buy in a Stocks & Shares ISA in 2022

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I've been searching for the top UK shares to buy in my Stocks and Shares ISA. And I think I…

Read more »