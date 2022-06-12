Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 income stocks with yields of 5.9% & 12.2%!

2 FTSE 100 income stocks with yields of 5.9% & 12.2%!

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 income stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Here are two whose massive yields have grabbed my attention.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

These FTSE 100 income stocks both offer dividend yields far above the index average. Should I buy them today?

J Sainsbury

Price: 212p per share
Dividend yield: 5.9%

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The J Sainsbury (LSE: SBRY) share price has slumped as fears over consumer spending have intensified. This has pushed its dividend yield well above normal levels. But I’m still reluctant to buy the FTSE 100 grocer today.

Food retail is traditionally viewed as an oasis of calm during tough conditions. However, the cost of living crisis in the UK is so severe that people are skipping and downsizing meals at a rate that should concern supermarkets like Sainsbury’s.

The Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that three-in-four UK adults feel “very” or “somewhat worried” about the rising cost of living. As a consequence, the number of households spending less on food and essentials has risen to 41%. This is up 5% from a poll held just a fortnight ago.

In this environment, Sainsbury’s will need to keep cutting prices to encourage people to keep shopping at its stores. The problem is that it has very little wiggle room on this front given the impact of rising costs on its already thin profit margins.

I like the excellent progress Sainsbury’s is making in the rapidly growing field of e-commerce. The grocer posted the best online sales growth of any UK supermarket during the pandemic. It is now the country’s second-largest online grocer and continues investing in its e-retail channel to keep the momentum going.

However, this isn’t enough to encourage me to buy Sainsbury’s shares today. I think the cost of living crisis and the increasing competition in the UK grocery industry make the company a risk too far today.

Rio Tinto

Price: £57.20 per share
Dividend yield: 12.2%

I’d be much happier to invest my hard-earned cash in Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) right now. That’s even though commodities companies like this face an increased threat to profits as the global economy slows.

The FTSE 100 firm could see the prices of the raw materials it produces reverse sharply in the short-to-medium term. This in turn could hit profits hard and see dividends fall short of what City analysts currently expect.

Still, there’s a strong chance, in my opinion, that Rio Tinto’s dividend yield will still beat the broader Footsie average of 3.6% by a big margin. The company’s robust balance sheet certainly gives it scope to pay big dividends if it wishes. Rio Tinto had $1.6bn of net cash on its books as of December.

I think owning the mining business could be lucrative for me as commodities demand will likely soar over the next decade. Rising demand for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and renewable energy technology for example looks set to turbocharge demand for its copper alone. I’d buy this dividend stock in the hope of making terrific long-term returns.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Down over 60%, here are 2 bargain growth stocks to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have suffered considerably in 2022, due to inflationary pressures. Here's two that look exceptionally cheap right now.

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

Celebrating 70 years of stock market returns

| G A Chester

Economic, social and cultural change (and the changing complexion of the UK stock market).

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are we about to see a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy cheap UK shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Are the fears of a new recession creating a rare opportunity to buy UK shares at massive discounts? Here's what…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to beat inflation with these FTSE 100 stocks

| Kevin Godbold

FTSE 100 stocks such as these could help me offset the effects of price inflation.

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

2 sinking UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

There are stacks of dirt-cheap UK shares to buy following recent choppiness on stock markets. Here are two great British…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks are big fallers. I think they’re too cheap

| Roland Head

Roland Head takes a look at three of this year’s biggest FTSE 100 fallers and explains why he thinks they…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

£3k to invest! 3 UK shares I’d buy in a Stocks & Shares ISA in 2022

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I've been searching for the top UK shares to buy in my Stocks and Shares ISA. And I think I…

Read more »

Aircraft wind on the sunrise sky background.
Investing Articles

After 5 years of underperformance, could the IAG share price be about to take off?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright wonders whether the IAG share price can overcome high oil prices and staff shortages to make a comeback…

Read more »