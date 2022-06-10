Home » Investing Articles » Why is the FTSE 100 tanking today?

Why is the FTSE 100 tanking today?

The FTSE 100 is sinking again as investor confidence continues to evaporate. Markets could remain volatile too following US inflation data this afternoon.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is slumping again on Friday as concerns over the global economy gather pace.

As I type, Britain’s blue chip index is down 1.3% from Thursday’s close at 7,381 points. The FTSE 100 has closed lower every day this week as risk aversion on stock markets has increased.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Why has the FTSE 100 dropped again?

The Footsie has fallen in end-of-week trading following the release of more disappointing economic news. In fact, markets are down across Europe after Germany’s central bank slashed the country’s growth forecasts.

Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC40 indices, for instance, were recently 1.6% and 1.7% lower respectively, too. And Italy’s FTSE MIB has fallen a whopping 3.6%.

Growth and inflation worries from Germany

On Friday the Bundesbank took an axe to its GDP forecasts for the next couple of years due to soaring inflation. It now expects the German economy to increase 1.9% in 2022. That’s down down sharply from the 4.2% it had predicted in December.

2023’s growth forecasts were downgraded to 2.4% from 3.2% as well.

The bank warned that “uncertainty about future economic developments is exceptionally high” given the threat of ceasing Russian energy supplies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. And so it added that economic output could actually “experience a pronounced decline in 2023” if oil and gas flows stop.

As for inflation, the Bundesbank said that it expects consumer price growth to average 7.1% in 2022. That is almost double December’s prediction of 3.6%. The bank raised 2023’s prediction, too, to 4.5% from 2.2%.

Fears over stagflation increase

Today’s news from Europe’s largest economy has soured the mood around the continent even further. Yesterday the European Central Bank (ECB) announced plans to tighten monetary policy in an extra threat to economic growth.

On Thursday the ECB said it would hike rates for the first time in 11 years in July. The bank said a planned increase of 0.25% next month would likely be followed by additional tightening in September.

News over the past couple of days has intensified fears over stagflation (low growth and high inflation). Consumer price inflation in the eurozone soared to 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April.

US inflation data due later

All eyes will now be glued to fresh inflation data from the US at 13.30 GMT. This is expected to show that consumer price growth in the US remained around 40-year highs of 8.3% in May.

Another high reading could worsen fears that the Federal Reserve will have tighten policy more than the market currently expects.

The announcement later today could certainly prompt fresh choppiness on the FTSE 100 and other major indices. Analysts Susannah Streeter of Hargreaves Lansdown comments that “signs that prices had spiralled even higher last month are likely to set off a fresh round of selling,” though she added that “a lower than expected reading could prompt a wave of buying which would top off a volatile week for stocks.”

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Partnership of business concept.
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Dunelm, Investec, Bodycote

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest director dealings from three FTSE…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

The BT share price drops another 4% this week. Buy now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BT share price has fallen again this week and has slumped nearly two-fifths over the past five years. But…

Read more »

Scientist filling a needle
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) might be a great buy

| Stephen Wright

Pfizer stock has struggled this year, while other pharmaceutical companies have done well. Should our author be looking at buying…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

The Sainsbury’s share price has crashed 38%. Time to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Sainsbury's share price has collapsed by almost two-fifths since its August 2021 high. After falling so sharply, is this…

Read more »

View of Canary Wharf
Investing Articles

HSBC shares slump! Here’s why.

| Dr. James Fox

HSBC shares fell on Friday after the bank was told to take steps to improve the resolvability of its international…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Alphabet share price might be down 20% but I’m not buying the dip

| Andrew Mackie

The Alphabet share price may look attractive, but this Fool argues that the worst of the sell-off could still be…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Can the Rio Tinto share price keep growing?

| John Choong

The Rio Tinto share price has outperformed many of its FTSE 100 peers this year. But with economic headwinds, can…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

Crest Nicholson shares are up 14% over the month! Should I buy or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Crest Nicholson shares haven't been good to shareholders over the past 12 months. But finally, they appear to have bottomed…

Read more »